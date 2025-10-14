Xceedance Secures Growth Investment from Portage Capital Solutions

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xceedance, a global provider of technology-driven business solutions for the insurance industry, has received a growth investment from Portage Capital Solutions, a leading investor focused on the financial technology market, in exchange for a minority equity stake. With this investment, the total capital raised by the company, across equity and debt, now stands at approximately $100 million.

"This investment not only strengthens our capital base but also connects us to Portage’s exceptional ecosystem in the insurance, technology and broader financial services markets, unlocking meaningful synergies that will help accelerate our growth." Share

This milestone marks the company’s first institutional equity financing since its founding in 2013, underscoring its position as one of the most disruptive players in the insurance services sector. The capital will be used to fuel Xceedance’s expanding portfolio of AI-enabled solutions and fund the accretive acquisition of insurance-focused service providers.

“Since inception, Xceedance has enjoyed exceptional, bootstrapped growth, scaling rapidly through profit reinvestment and the prudent use of debt. This investment not only strengthens our capital base but also connects us to Portage’s exceptional ecosystem in the insurance, technology and broader financial services markets, unlocking meaningful synergies that will help accelerate our growth,” said Arun Balakrishnan, Founder and CEO of Xceedance. “In Portage, we have found an investor aligned with our long-term vision, cultural values, and commitment to innovation.”

Xceedance was founded with the core belief that domain-focused business service providers are uniquely positioned to harness the transformative potential of generative AI, driven by a deep operational insight and understanding of complex insurance ecosystems. With more than 350 insurance clients globally and over 1,000 complex P&C workflows serviced across the insurance value chain, Xceedance exemplifies how technology-enabled delivery and extensive domain expertise can transform insurance operations. Through the development of its TPA platform, bolstered by the acquisition of Millenium Information Services and CIS Claim Services, Xceedance has continued to enhance its suite of offerings and strengthen its position globally.

“Xceedance has established itself as a best-in-class partner to both small, innovative insurers as well as some of the largest, most trusted names in the industry. With the rapid adoption of digital solutions across the market, Xceedance is poised for continued growth and expanded opportunities as a recognized thought leader to its clients and partners,” said Dan Ballen, General Partner & Co-Head of Portage Capital Solutions. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Arun and the full Xceedance team on the next stage of their growth and look forward to helping them execute on their ambitious long-term vision.”

Morgan Partners, Ernst & Young, and Norton Rose Fulbright served as the exclusive advisors to Xceedance, while Portage was advised by Paul Hastings and RSM.

About Xceedance

Xceedance provides business solutions to the global insurance industry, enabled by technology platforms, advanced data and analytics, and the transformation of operating models through AI and deep domain expertise. With 5,500+ team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, our technology-enabled delivery model blends insurance domain knowledge with next-generation technologies to deliver localized solutions and digital-first platforms. We empower 350+ diverse clients—including commercial, personal, and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd’s of London entities—to optimize non-distribution and non-capital functions, navigate market challenges, and accelerate profitable growth.

For more information, visit www.xceedance.com.

About Portage

Portage is a global investment platform focused on the fintech and financial services sectors with over US$4.7B under management, 115 portfolio companies, and 25 investment professionals. The firm has offices across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Portage partners with ambitious companies across all stages through its flagship Portage Ventures and Portage Capital Solutions fund strategies. The firm provides flexible capital and value-added partnership through the delivery of its global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. Portage’s dedicated value creation team provides portfolio companies with hands-on support across a wide range of functions, including go-to-market, tech & cyber, AI, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial partnerships to accelerate their paths to success. With deep industry knowledge and entrepreneurial experience, Portage is committed to supporting the leaders who are reshaping financial services.

Portage is a platform within Sagard, a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over US$44B under management.

For more information, visit www.portageinvest.com.