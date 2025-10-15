Toku and Utila Unite Stablecoin Payroll and Treasury Operations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toku, the leading platform for compliant stablecoin payroll, and Utila, the digital asset infrastructure and wallet platform, today announced a partnership to modernize how companies manage and move money globally, making stablecoin payroll and treasury operations seamless, compliant, and on-chain by design.

The collaboration enables companies to manage payroll and treasury as one connected flow, calculating, funding, and executing payments directly through their existing infrastructure. Employers can pay teams instantly and compliantly in stablecoins or fiat while maintaining full control, custody, and regulatory compliance. Together, Toku and Utila are turning stablecoin payroll and treasury management into default features of modern financial operations.

Stablecoins Meet Treasury

Until now, payroll and treasury have existed in silos. Treasury platforms handled custody, staking, and token distributions, while payroll systems operated salary distribution, tax withholdings, and compliance. The disconnect created friction, reconciliation costs, and limited the practical use of stablecoins in everyday operations.

By bringing together Toku’s expertise in global payroll and compliance with Utila’s leadership in wallet and treasury infrastructure, this partnership will allow companies to operate more efficiently and compliantly worldwide, bridging how businesses pay people and manage digital assets.

“Treasury isn’t just about holding assets; it’s about putting them to work,” said Ken O’Friel, Co-Founder and CEO of Toku. “With Utila, we’re turning stablecoins from idle balance-sheet items into active working capital that pays people instantly and compliantly.”

Why This Matters

Payroll represents a company’s most frequent financial operation; treasury represents its most strategic. Connecting them unlocks efficiency, transparency, and liquidity for the entire digital-asset ecosystem.

Stablecoins already move trillions in settlement volume each year, but adoption in payroll has been limited by compliance and operational complexity. Toku and Utila close that gap, offering employers an all-in-one solution to manage treasury, wallet operations, and compensation seamlessly on-chain.

“Our mission at Utila is to provide the foundational infrastructure that removes the complexity from digital asset operations,” said Bentzi Rabi, CEO of Utila. “Through this partnership, stablecoin payroll becomes a native function of treasury. This gives enterprises one secure platform for all on-chain financial flows, from custody to compensation.”

For Employers and Employees Alike

Employers gain unified visibility into treasury and payroll, reducing vendors, reconciliation work, and operational risk.

Employees gain instant, borderless access to earnings in stablecoins like USDC, USDG, and UST, or in fiat

The result is a faster, simpler, and more flexible payroll experience that bridges on-chain finance with real-world employment.

A New Foundation for On-Chain Finance

As enterprises adopt stablecoins for settlements, payroll becomes the most direct and human application of that technology. Utila and Toku’s partnership represents the next step in that evolution, where wallet operations, treasury, and compensation finally operate on unified rails.

Stablecoin payroll transforms digital assets from static treasury holdings into working capital that powers teams around the world. For token issuers and global employers alike, this partnership makes that future real.

About Toku

Toku is the leading platform for compliant token and stablecoin payroll. From employment and payroll to tax and benefits, Toku enables any company to pay its team in any token or stablecoin using existing payroll systems. Trusted by pioneering Web3 and enterprise teams across 100+ jurisdictions.

Learn more at www.toku.com.

About Utila

Utila is the secure, all-in-one, digital asset infrastructure and wallet platform, powering digital asset operations for over 200 leading fintechs, enterprises, and financial institutions. The platform processes over $15 billion in monthly volume, providing the foundational infrastructure to securely build, manage, and scale digital asset operations.

Learn more at www.utila.io.