Symrise and Aplantex Confirm an Agreement to Establish a Partnership

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symrise AG ("Symrise") and Aplantex Bio ("Aplantex") agree on a partnership covering new technologies for accessing plant-based molecules as raw material once the molecules of interest have been developed and produced by Aplantex.

Aplantex reaches a significant strategic milestone.

"We are intrigued by the potential of Aplantex’s innovative green biotechnology process to help us in securing potential access to hard-to-source plant-based molecules in the context of the significant impacts of climate change," underlines Dr. Jakob Ley, director of Biobased Ingredients Research at Symrise. Aplantex has been, since 2024, diligently involved in the research & development work to produce the initial molecule of interest requested by Symrise.

"Having already validated our process with the production of Apigenin, Orientin, Vitexin, and Luteolin, four molecules recognized for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and anti-aging properties, we were able to reach several milestones of Symrise’s validation protocol in record time. We are excited by this significant commercial opportunity, confident about our ability to meet Symrise’s remaining milestones promptly, and aim to provide Symrise with additional hard-to-source molecules in the near future," concludes Mr. Patrick Charest, B. Sc., P.Eng., mMBA, and CEO of Aplantex.

ABOUT SYMRISE

Based in Germany, Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, and functional ingredients. With 2024 sales of €4,999 million, its diverse approach makes it a partner of choice for many of the world’s best and largest brands. It helps them answer evolving consumer demands and preferences for care, health, taste, nutrition, and naturalness, as well as the sourcing of products.

For more information on Symrise, visit: https://symrise.com

ABOUT APLANTEX

Aplantex's scientific team has developed a unique process for the local production of high-value-added active plant ingredients that respects the precepts of the circular economy. The heart of this green biotechnology process is the continuous production, in a controlled environment, of plant biomass from proprietary photosynthetic plant replicators. This abundant biomass is then dried, and the extraction, fractionation, and purification stages enable us to isolate the specific molecules essential to many of the leading products of major players in the cosmetics, natural health, food, and pharmaceutical industries.

For more information on Aplantex, visit: https://aplantex.ca

Contacts

Marc-André Ménard
450 531-2275
mamenard@aplantex.ca

