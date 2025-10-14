Synaptive Medical and Centile Bio Partner to Advance AI-Enhanced Surgical Planning

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synaptive Medical, a global leader in precision imaging and surgical robotics, today announced a strategic partnership with Centile Bioscience, an emerging innovator in AI-powered brain analytics. The collaboration aims to integrate Centile Bio’s advanced neuroimaging intelligence into Synaptive’s Modus Plan™ software, combining best-in-class whole-brain tractography with quantitative brain modeling to enhance surgical planning.

The integration is currently under development and intended for research and evaluation purposes only; future clinical use will be subject to applicable regulatory clearances and approvals.

Since its launch in 2019, Modus Plan™ has advanced surgical planning by introducing automated whole-brain tractography that accurately maps and segments neural pathways into patient-specific bundles. The planned integration of Centile Bio’s AI technology into Modus Plan™ is expected to streamline manual workflows, increase anatomical precision, and improve diagnostic accuracy, helping clinicians plan procedures more efficiently and with greater confidence.

Cameron Piron, President of Synaptive Medical, said the partnership reflects Synaptive’s commitment to transforming complex data into clinically meaningful intelligence.

“At Synaptive, we believe technology should extend the reach of human expertise,” said Piron. “Access to advanced MRI imaging insights has the potential to transform how we diagnose, treat, and even prevent disorders of the brain. Through this partnership, we’re enabling clinicians to leverage quantifiable and actionable insights that can make a real difference in patient care.”

Jakob Seidlitz, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Centile Bio, said the collaboration demonstrates a shared vision for intelligent, accessible neuroimaging at the point of care.

“Integrating Centile Bio’s AI-powered brain analytics into Synaptive’s platform will make advanced quantitative tools available to clinicians within their existing workflow,” said Seidlitz. “Automating segmentation within Modus Plan™ removes time-consuming manual steps and delivers precision anatomical analysis across clinical, surgical, and research applications. Synaptive’s vision for intelligent, integrated imaging aligns perfectly with our mission to optimize brain health across the lifespan.”

Together, Synaptive Medical and Centile Bio are shaping a new era of intelligent neuroimaging. By uniting advanced AI analytics with precision MRI imaging and tractography, the partnership aims to transform how brain data informs surgical decisions — empowering clinicians with greater speed, clarity, and confidence, and driving better outcomes for patients worldwide.

ABOUT SYNAPTIVE MEDICAL:

Synaptive Medical is a Toronto-based global medical technology dedicated to solving complex challenges in surgery, imaging, and data integration to improve patient outcomes. Its integrated suite of solutions—spanning MRI, surgical planning, navigation, and robotic visualization—delivers intelligent, patient-centric technology that enhances clinical decision-making and efficiency across every stage of neurosurgical care. Learn more at www.synaptivemedical.com.

ABOUT CENTILE BIO:

Centile Bioscience enables data-driven diagnosis, patient insights, and therapeutic development for brain diseases and disorders across the lifespan. Its technology transforms standard MRI and CT scans into quantitative biomarkers that reveal subtle changes in brain structure and function. By comparing individual patient scans to population-level norms spanning infancy through aging, Centile Bio enables more informed treatment decisions and accelerated therapeutic discovery. For more information visit https://centilebio.com.