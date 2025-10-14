B-Stock Partners with Balance to Power Flexible Payments and Terms on its B2B Recommerce Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balance, the leading financial infrastructure for B2B commerce, announced today its partnership with B-Stock, the leading B2B recommerce platform and system of record for all resale. This launch enables B-Stock to offer flexible payments and net terms to qualified business buyers on its online resale platform.

By integrating Balance’s technology, B-Stock is introducing an enhanced, fully embedded payment experience that gives buyers more choice, a frictionless checkout, and faster order processing, all through a white-labeled interface that fits seamlessly into B-Stock’s B2B resale platform.

Eligible buyers enjoy 30-day terms, helping them secure inventory without cash flow constraints. Balance’s AI-powered underwriting engine delivers instant credit decisions with industry-leading approval rates and automatically adjusts buyer credit limits in real time, giving buyers greater purchasing power to attain the inventory they need.

B-Stock’s new B2B payment infrastructure also accelerates order fulfillment. With Balance’s DSO Protection, funds are guaranteed, enabling orders to be released sooner - all without adding AR overhead or holding onto credit risk.

"This partnership gives buyers of all sizes the confidence to bid on valuable merchandise with extended payment terms, freeing up working capital they can reinvest in their businesses,” said B-Stock CEO Marcus Shen. “At the same time, by accelerating fulfillment, we’re able to drive greater operational efficiency for our sellers; it’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

“We’re proud to serve B-Stock and its buyers with the financial infrastructure that makes B2B commerce faster, smarter, and more efficient,” said Bar Geron, CEO and Co-Founder of Balance.

Balance replaces fragmented, manual workflows with one AI-powered autonomous solution that runs the full invoice-to-cash cycle. This includes automated invoicing, continuous AI credit underwriting, AI collection capabilities, and a cash-application AI copilot for fast reconciliation. Merchants can run it fully autonomously or choose a hybrid model, keeping control over selected processes and decision points.

This announcement follows Balance’s recent integrations with Alibaba.com, Instacart Business, and other leading brands, which have chosen Balance to optimize payments across their B2B channels.

About Balance

Balance is a leading AI-powered financial infrastructure platform for B2B commerce, enabling embedded payments, digital trade credit, and B2B BNPL solutions. Merchants use Balance to accept payments, offer net terms, and automate Accounts Receivable - boosting revenue, lowering payment costs, and improving cash flow, while minimizing complexity and credit risk.

With robust APIs supporting embedded and customizable customer journeys, advanced billing, AI-powered credit risk management, industry-leading approval rates, and flexible financing, Balance streamlines B2B payments from onboarding to reconciliation, powering invoice-to-cash operations for leading enterprises.

About B-Stock

B-Stock is the world’s largest B2B recommerce platform and system of record for all resale. We connect sellers and buyers of returned, trade-in, and overstock inventory through a suite of online resale channels. Our customers range from the world’s largest brands and retailers that want best-in-class inventory resale management to entrepreneurs looking to source valuable merchandise for their resale businesses.

With hundreds of thousands of transactions completed annually, we believe technology and access drive a healthy B2B resale ecosystem. B-Stock gives buyers a simple and direct way to buy valuable products directly from retailers and offers sellers a technology-driven replacement for traditional resale methods, while boosting operational efficiency, recovery rates, and cycle time.