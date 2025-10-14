Alvaria and SuccessKPI Announce Alliance to Deliver AI-Powered Insights and Compliance for Proactive Customer Experience Outreach

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alvaria, a global leader in compliant, intelligent outreach as a contact center solution, announced a technology alliance with SuccessKPI, a leading AI insight and action platform. This partnership brings together Alvaria’s trusted innovation in outbound compliance, proactive outreach, and contact center excellence with SuccessKPI’s AI-powered business intelligence that delivers real-time insights, context, and action.

Through this collaboration, enterprises will gain unified visibility into every customer interaction, with AI insights surfacing risk signals, compliance gaps, and performance opportunities in real time. The joint solution proactively supports agents and supervisors with AI copilots and guided workflows, reducing risk while improving right-party contact rates and streamlining compliant outreach at scale. Enterprises achieve results AHT reduction, CSAT improvement, compliance rate increase and reduced attrition.

“Enterprises are demanding more than just reporting—they need actionable intelligence that drives measurable outcomes,” said Michael Judd, CEO. “By aligning Alvaria’s proven leadership in compliance and outreach with SuccessKPI’s advanced AI insights, we’re enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve contact effectiveness, and deliver stronger customer and business results.”

Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI, added: “Our joint solution gives agents, supervisors, and executives real-time visibility and tools to act quickly—helping enterprises solve problems faster, engage customers compliantly, and operate at scale with confidence. That’s the power of a CX command center: business intelligence that delivers real-time insights, context, and actions across all workforce engagement management motions.”

With this alliance, Alvaria reinforces its commitment to delivering world-class, compliant contact center solutions, while SuccessKPI expands its reach to enterprises seeking an integrated, AI-powered platform designed for agility, scale, and measurable impact.

About Alvaria

Alvaria is a global leader in enterprise-scale customer experience (CX) solutions, delivering innovative and compliant contact center technology that empowers businesses to achieve their goals. From outbound dialing and compliance software to inbound self-service solutions, Alvaria’s portfolio is trusted by leading brands worldwide to enhance customer engagement, optimize operational performance, and maintain regulatory compliance. For over 50 years, Alvaria has provided global enterprises with secure, autonomous solutions that enhance satisfaction and success for both employees and customers. This mission fosters a more connected and thriving world while driving brand loyalty for clients. To learn more, visit www.alvaria.com.

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is a cloud-native, workforce engagement management (WEM) platform that is revolutionizing how contact centers can utilize artificial intelligence and data automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI is trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe and Latin America. With over 180 integrations and recognition as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 WEM Frost Radar™ and CRM Magazine's 2024 Industry Leader Awards, SuccessKPI continues to set the standard for AI-driven contact center solutions.

Digital Networks:

Web: https://www.successkpi.com

Blog: https://successkpi.com/resources/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/successkpi

X: https://x.com/successkpi