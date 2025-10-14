Restoring History and Heirlooms: Mumford Restoration to Showcase Traditional Craftsmanship & Historic Pieces at Antique Restoration Exhibition

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mumford Restoration:

What:

Mumford Restoration of Raleigh, NC, will hold its second annual Antique Craftsman Showcase, celebrating the craftspeople who preserve North Carolina history, national treasures, and cherished family heirlooms.

Our Showcase will feature preservation experts in: custom woodworking, wood repair and refinishing, art, paintings and sculptures, upholstery and textiles, seat weaving, leather, fine metals, antique appliances, metal signs, antique firearms, pianos, books, radios, and more.

There will also be on-site examples of both historically significant pieces, and the many personal heirlooms Mumford Restoration has preserved—spanning many styles, eras, and levels of personal significance. Below are a few of many unique restorations that will be on display:

Caned empire sofa, circa 1828 , from the Aiken-Rhett House Museum in Charleston, S.C.

, from the Aiken-Rhett House Museum in Charleston, S.C. Chainmail suit of armour, circa 19th century, also known as Kurab-a-Kulang , made of brass, silver, and buffalo horn.

, made of brass, silver, and buffalo horn. 1870s Polyphon, a mechanical disc-playing music box, made by Polyphon Musikwerke company based in Leipzig, Germany.

Attendees will see them in person and be able to follow their journey through the preservation and restoration process. Attendees will have the opportunity to chat with the artisans and learn what inspires them, how their journeys led them to Mumford Restoration, and how they approach historic and sentimental pieces. 2025 Antique Craftsman Showcase Video: 20 seconds

At 1:45, Owner and Founder Bernard Mumford will discuss the Sentimental Restoration Guild, an apprenticeship program intended to educate and mentor future craftspeople who can carry on the tradition of historic restoration. He will introduce seven apprentices who are in various stages of the program, from beginners to graduates.

Attendees will have the opportunity to be entered into a raffle for an antique Lineberry Cart, preserved to the winner’s design specifications. These carts have become incredibly popular among decorators and homeowners, who convert them into coffee tables for a touch of antique-industrial style.

When:

Saturday, November 1, 1pm-3pm

Why:

Attendees will observe the extraordinary mastery and precision required for authentic restoration and preservation of the history, artifacts, and memories we’ve restored in North Carolina, the U.S. & across the world. Explore exhibits and talk with Master Craftspeople specializing in the rare restoration of wood, art, textiles, antique firearms, antique radios, antique signs, metals including brass and silver, and book and Bible restoration.

Who Should Attend:

History enthusiasts, art and antique connoisseurs & collectors, interior designers, art and history museum curators, the general public, and anyone with an interest in authentic, period-correct restoration of antiques, heirlooms, artifacts, & historic pieces as well as those who would like to keep this rare expertise alive for generations to come.

About Mumford Restoration

Mumford Restoration has been family-owned and operated for 1982 and boasts more than 150 years of combined experience from third-generation craftsmen. Mumford Restoration, based in Raleigh-Durham, has established a formidable reputation–in North Carolina and across the United States– for the authentic & period-correct restoration of sentimental furniture, family heirlooms, and antiques. Families, art museums, and historical societies in North Carolina and across the country trust Mumford Restoration as the gold-standard for preserving sentimental furniture, heirlooms, and antiques with time-honored restoration practices that stand the test of time.

About Mumford Restoration Apprenticeship Program: Sentimental Restoration Guild

Mumford Restoration’s apprenticeship program was established in 2021, to preserve the time-honored restoration practices of the past, developing craftspeople of the future. Bernard Mumford will be speaking about the program and the craftspeople in the program, and share how this apprenticeship will preserve the time-honored craftsmanship that keep our history and heritages alive.

Interview & Photo Opportunities

Interviews & photo opportunities are available during the event. Contact Joanna Bishop-Tyer for more information.

Additional Resources:

