Homes.com Launches Smart Search Feature, Enabling Users to Search the Way You Speak

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Homes.com, a CoStar Group leading online residential marketplace, today announced the launch of Smart Search, a groundbreaking new home search experience that brings advanced artificial intelligence and natural language capabilities into the home-finding journey. Smart Search is a powerful new way for consumers to search the way they speak and find homes that match their lifestyle faster and easier than ever. Whether buying, renting, or exploring, Smart Search delivers the most relevant results instantly across all listings.

Smart Search moves beyond traditional filters and keywords to deliver more personalized, relevant results.

Find homes close to what matters most, “condos near CoStar’s Arlington and Richmond offices.” Speech-to-Text: Tap the mic and search how you speak, Smart Search does the rest.

Smart Search is built on cutting-edge natural language technology, so every search gets users closer to their dream home – turning their wish lists into results.

“Smart Search represents a new chapter in how people discover homes,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “Too many users struggle with clunky filters and rigid forms that make finding the right home more difficult than it should be. We intentionally built Smart Search to remove those barriers - to allow people to simply ask for what they want, in their own words, and see accurate, personalized results instantly.”

Florance continued: “At CoStar Group, every innovation we create starts with our customers in mind. Smart Search is designed to save people time, reduce frustration, and make home discovery intuitive and even fun. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a renter looking for your next neighborhood, or just exploring what’s out there, Smart Search delivers clarity where there used to be confusion. It’s the easiest way to find your home - and we’re just getting started.”

From first-time buyers to curious explorers, Smart Search makes finding the perfect home simpler for everyone and it’s available across every search type on Homes.com.

About Homes.com

Homes.com is the fastest-growing residential real estate marketplace and the second largest portal in the United States. Homes.com is a brand of CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, which acquired the platform in 2021.

Homes.com is the first major U.S. real estate portal to focus first on helping homeowners and their agents leverage the marketing power of the internet to bring more potential buyers to their listings. Homes.com’s unparalleled content and search capabilities bring millions of buyers and sellers to the site where they can seamlessly connect with agents. On average, Homes.com’s Members are winning 60% more listings* because they offer the home sellers a real estate portal that works for them not against them.

The Homes.com Network reached an audience of 111 million average monthly unique visitors in the second quarter ending June 30, 2025.** Consumer brand awareness skyrocketed from 4% to 42% in a little over one year since CoStar Group launched the industry’s largest marketing campaign to date in February 2024, reintroducing the platform to the market. For more information, visit Homes.com.

*Based on internal analyses comparing Members to non-Members on Homes.com.

** Homes.com Network (which includes Homes.com, the Apartments Network, and the Land Network) average monthly unique visitors for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, according to Google Analytics.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, online marketplaces, and 3D digital twin technology. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group is dedicated to digitizing the world’s real estate, empowering all people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives.

CoStar Group’s major brands include CoStar, a leading global provider of commercial real estate data, analytics, and news; LoopNet, the most trafficked commercial real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, the leading platform for apartment rentals; and Homes.com, the fastest-growing residential real estate marketplace. CoStar Group’s industry-leading brands also include Matterport, a leading spatial data company whose platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible, STR, a global leader in hospitality data and benchmarking, Ten-X, an online platform for commercial real estate auctions and negotiated bids and OnTheMarket, a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom.

CoStar Group’s websites attracted over 141 million average monthly unique visitors in the second quarter of 2025, serving clients around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CoStar Group is committed to transforming the real estate industry through innovative technology and comprehensive market intelligence. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.