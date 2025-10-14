Salesforce Announces Support for Agentic Commerce Protocol in Collaboration with Stripe

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) today announced a collaboration with Stripe and OpenAI to build an Instant Checkout integration guided by the new Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP). This partnership will allow the thousands of merchants using Agentforce Commerce to harness the power of conversational AI for a faster path to purchase, and create seamless, intelligent shopping experiences that unlock new avenues of growth.

The shopping landscape stands at a profound inflection point. According to research by Salesforce, 48% of shoppers who already use AI for shopping are open to having an AI agent make a purchase for them.

This is a clear signal that agentic commerce is officially here, representing a paradigm shift from traditional online shopping. This new era will redefine customer relationships, ensuring needs are anticipated, purchases are made effortlessly, and every interaction is tailored to perfection. Salesforce, in partnership with Stripe and OpenAI, is making this revolutionary capability a reality for businesses globally.

The new Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), co-developed by Stripe and OpenAI, provides a standardized framework for retailers and brands to interact with consumers through AI agents and facilitate a seamless, instant checkout experience. This is transforming the path to purchase and opening up innovative new ways for merchants to capture demand right at the moment of discovery.

That’s why Agentforce Commerce is taking its commitment to bringing innovative solutions for merchants to the next level by building an Instant Checkout integration in line with the Agentic Commerce Protocol and Stripe. Buyers can pay using many payment methods, including Link, Stripe’s consumer payments product.

Stripe, the programmable financial services company, is the ideal partner for this initiative and an extension of the existing partnership that created Salesforce Payments. Stripe's robust and secure infrastructure is essential for facilitating the smooth and reliable transactions that agentic commerce demands. Merchants can go live with commerce faster, seamlessly transact across channels, and reduce total cost of ownership without needing costly and time-consuming custom integrations.

Together, this collaboration provides a complete, end-to-end solution. Merchants get the powerful commerce tools to manage their storefronts and retain control of the customer relationship through Agentforce Commerce, while Stripe provides the secure, trusted financial infrastructure necessary to complete a purchase.

“Through our collaboration with Stripe on the ACP, we are delivering the unified system designed for the future of agentic commerce, creating a dramatically faster and more personalized path to purchase,” said Nitin Mangtani, GM of Commerce Cloud and Retail at Salesforce. “This fundamental shift empowers our merchants to drive revenue growth and build deeper customer loyalty across a platform where shoppers already reside.”

This integration will bring a host of benefits to merchants utilizing Agentforce Commerce:

Enhanced Shopper Experience: Consumers experience a more personalized and efficient shopping journey, leading to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Increased Sales and Conversion: By anticipating customer needs and streamlining the purchasing process, businesses can expect to see a significant boost in sales and conversion rates.

Operational Efficiency: Automating various aspects of the sales cycle, from product discovery to checkout, will free up valuable resources for businesses.

New Revenue Streams: The ability to leverage AI agents will open up new and innovative ways to engage with customers and generate revenue.

Future-Proofing Your Business: By adopting agentic commerce early, businesses will be well-positioned to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“We’re excited to partner with Salesforce to help merchants using Agentforce Commerce thrive in the agentic commerce era. Together with OpenAI, we’re enabling businesses to reach millions of new buyers by helping turn discovery into purchase inside ChatGPT.” – Maia Josebachvili, Chief Revenue Officer of AI at Stripe

As digital retailers embark on their journeys to becoming Agentic Enterprises, there will be various ways to harness the value of agents both on third-party platforms and within their own commerce storefronts. Salesforce is committed to helping its customers drive agentic commerce experiences across every channel, in the ways that best fit their business needs.

The newly unveiled Guided Shopping for Agentforce Commerce gives retailers a quick start to building a branded shopper agent with Agentforce on their digital storefronts. Integration with the rest of Customer 360 including Agentforce Marketing, Service, Order Management, and Data 360, enables hyperpersonalization at scale — shoppers using a retailer's Guided Shopping agent can receive tailored recommendations, get inquiries, seamlessly check out, track an order, and process a return, all with a single conversation. This powerful, unified intelligence builds consistent, elevated brand experiences that advance conversion and cart size.

The partnership between Salesforce and Stripe to integrate with the Agentic Commerce Protocol marks a transformative moment for the future of shopping. These advancements ensure businesses can deliver seamless, AI-powered commerce experiences at the forefront of the industry.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About Stripe

Stripe is building programmable financial services for millions of businesses globally. Millions of companies use Stripe to accept payments online and in person, embed financial services, power custom revenue models, and build a more profitable business. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, Stripe processes over $1.4 trillion of payments annually, equivalent to 1.3% of global GDP. Stripe users include half of the Fortune 100, 80% of the Forbes Cloud 100 and 78% of the Forbes AI 50. Through its scale and investments in R&D—particularly artificial intelligence and stablecoins—Stripe accelerates the utility of frontier technology in the global economy.