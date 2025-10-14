Owl Labs and Lenovo Collaborate to Launch AI-Powered 360-Degree Microsoft Teams Rooms Solutions Globally

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owl Labs, a leader in 360-degree AI-powered video conferencing and hybrid collaboration technology, today announced solutions with Lenovo, a global technology leader and powerhouse, to launch Lenovo-powered 360° Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR-W) solutions. The collaboration combines Owl Labs' award-winning Meeting Owl 3 and 4+ products used by nearly 250,000 organizations globally with Lenovo’s cutting-edge ThinkSmart Core and Tiny Kit to create full-room solutions that are flexible, cost-effective, and meet the needs of both SMBs and Enterprise customers.

The global room video devices market is projected to reach $7.8 Billion by 2029, according to Frost & Sullivan Video Conferencing Devices Market Report (March 2025), creating a significant opportunity for adoption of and innovation in hybrid collaboration. Owl Labs is the first and only 360° standalone device to launch with Lenovo’s Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR-W) solutions positioning the companies at the forefront of this growth.

Owl Labs’ Meeting Owl 4+ recently completed Microsoft Teams certification, joining the Meeting Owl 3 and Owl Bar in meeting Microsoft’s rigorous standards for seamless operation and integration. This joint offering brings Microsoft Teams-certified, modular solutions to existing Owl Labs’ customers and customers of all types including SMBs looking to upgrade from basic setups, as well as to enterprises seeking easy-to-use, scalable room systems. With MTR-W devices built on a more secure, update-ready operating system, organizations gain a future-proof foundation for long-term collaboration.

"Hybrid work demands technology that works for everyone, regardless of their location," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. "Teaming up with Lenovo creates a new standard for seamless 360-degree collaboration for hybrid meetings. Owl Labs brings deep BYOD market penetration and proven software leadership in the video conferencing space - capabilities that complement Lenovo's offering. By combining our center-of-room innovation with Lenovo's modular approach, we're not just solving today's setup challenges, we're reimagining what inclusive hybrid meetings can be and bringing that capability to a larger audience.”

An Owl Labs survey found 77% of workers have lost time due to technical issues, and nearly a third waste more than 10 minutes just getting set up. This joint offering addresses these pain points directly by combining a Meeting Owl 3 or 4+ for 360° in-room video and audio, a Lenovo ThinkSmart Core or Tiny Kit to run Teams Rooms, and a Lenovo Controller (IP or USB) for one-touch meeting control and room management. Together, these components transform existing bring-your-own-device setups into fully integrated Microsoft Teams Rooms with intuitive, seamless functionality.

Today's workspaces must be designed for hybrid collaboration, requiring solutions that flex with each organization's specific ways of working. Together, Owl Labs and Lenovo are rethinking meeting environments of every scale, and allowing companies to customize their setups based on needs, whether they’re using rooms for 1:1 huddles or large all-hands presentations. With modular solutions that allow for endless configurations and unmatched flexibility, companies can now ensure their space is purpose-built for how they actually use them.

“Our collaboration with Owl Labs is pivotal in expanding Lenovo's ThinkSmart portfolio,’’ said Marcus Kennedy, GM of Smart Collaboration at Lenovo. “By integrating Owl Labs' innovative 360-degree center-of-room camera solutions, we are now able to offer a truly differentiated AI-powered audio-visual experience that complements our existing front-of-room bars offering. We can now provide a more comprehensive and flexible solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms, meeting the evolving needs of our customers for inclusive and collaborative hybrid meetings.”

Available bundles include:

Meeting Owl 3 + ThinkSmart Tiny Kit – $2,176 USD Entry-level Teams Room solution for huddle areas and other small spaces, available now via TD Synnex.

Meeting Owl 3 + ThinkSmart Core IP (Gen 1) – $4,488 USD Designed for larger rooms with dual external display support, available now via TD Synnex.

Meeting Owl 4+ ThinkSmart Tiny Kit – $3,237 Premium, entry-level solution with 4K video and ThinkSmart Manager Premium; available now via TD Synnex.

Meeting Owl 4+ + ThinkSmart Core with IP or USB Controller (Gen 2): $5,344 – $5,613 USD Full-featured solution for medium to large rooms, with dual display and longer cable setups; available now via TD Synnex.



The bundles are launching in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, Germany and France. Customers can purchase them through the Owl Labs and Lenovo websites, as well as through TD Synnex, LSM, and Ingram. To purchase, find your local reseller or contact sales@owllabs.com. For more information on all Owl Labs products, visit owllabs.com.

About Owl Labs

Owl Labs is the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions for hybrid organizations. Its connected device system and Owl Intelligence System™ software make meetings more inclusive and collaborative by leveling the playing field between remote and in-room participants. The Meeting Owl® product line is the first AI-powered, WiFi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker that automatically zooms in on whoever’s speaking. Owl Labs has raised $47 million in funding and is based in Boston, with remote and hybrid employees all over the world. To learn more, visit OwlLabs.com.

LENOVO and THINKSMART are trademarks of Lenovo.