Vodafone Selects 1Finity to Advance Open RAN Initiative

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Finity, a Fujitsu company and leading global network solutions provider, today announced that its Open RAN radios have been selected by leading telecoms company Vodafone. As a key technology partner, 1Finity will provide field-proven, energy-efficient Open RAN radios in support of Vodafone’s mission to build one of the largest multi-vendor Open RAN deployments across Europe.

“With the addition of reliable, energy-efficient, 1Finity Open RAN radios to their network, Vodafone is well-positioned for greater competitive advantage, agility and sustainability while reducing total costs.” Share

1Finity will provide Vodafone with Open RAN radio units (RUs) built on extensive Open RAN expertise and more than 20 years of experience successfully delivering mobile network radios worldwide. 1Finity’s O-RAN compliant RUs have a proven reputation for reliability, interoperability and energy efficiency, as demonstrated in commercial deployments where they have been successfully integrated with most of the world’s leading distributed unit (DU) vendors. These high-quality, high-performance, multiband radios also offer 2G, 4G and 5G in a compact footprint, minimizing tower lease costs and speeding zoning approval for faster, more affordable deployments.

With increasing adoption of Open RAN network architecture, Vodafone has the flexibility to choose the right radio to suit each environment with the best energy efficiency. This empowers faster innovation and allows Vodafone the agility to more quickly adapt and adopt new technologies to realize a more cost-effective, secure, sustainable and customer-focused next-generation infrastructure.

“This deal brings together two pioneering champions of open standards, demonstrating renewed confidence in Open RAN technology, and sparking a relationship that will benefit the overall industry for the long term,” said Patrik Eriksson, Vice President and Head of the Mobile System Business at 1Finity. “With the addition of reliable, energy-efficient, 1Finity Open RAN radios to their network, Vodafone is well-positioned for greater competitive advantage, agility and sustainability while reducing total costs.”

About 1Finity Inc.

1Finity, a Fujitsu company, is a global provider of communications networks for our connected world. We uniquely combine technological leadership and expertise in open optical and wireless networking, network automation, and applied AI/ML to design, build, operate, and maintain critical digital communications network infrastructure. Collaborating closely with ecosystem partners, we deliver transformative outcomes for service providers and network operators, and enable them to lower TCO, improve network performance, and increase energy efficiency. For more information, visit www.1Finity.com.

1FINITY and Fujitsu are trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. The information provided in this press release is accurate at the time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.