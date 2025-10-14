FLAG Improves Undersea Connectivity between Key Markets with Ciena WaveLogic 6

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To support India’s growing international connectivity demands, FLAG, previously known as GCX, is leveraging Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) across two segments of its India Connectivity Mesh, Chennai-Singapore and Mumbai-Singapore. FLAG is using Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme solution, powered by WL6e, to upgrade capacity on these segments to transport 400GbE client services and, in the near future, 800GbE client services.

“In today’s hyper-connected world, our ability to deliver high-capacity connectivity that can support artificial intelligence applications and cloud services is key, and we are meeting this requirement with Ciena’s latest WaveLogic technology. FLAG is orchestrating large capacity transmission across the subsea corridors of India, both east and west, to enhance our service offerings and drive stronger connectivity across major data center hubs,” said Brad Kneller, Chief Network Officer, FLAG.

Boasting a major improvement in spectral efficiency and a 50% reduction in space and power per bit compared to the previous generation, WL6e will provide FLAG with a more sustainable capacity increase option by conserving space and power consumption.

“Submarine cable operators are working to meet voracious bandwidth demands, drive down operational costs, and improve the sustainability and reliability of their existing cables,” said Amit Malik, Vice President and Sales Leader, India, Ciena. “Ciena’s coherent optical innovations give operators, like FLAG, the ability to flexibly and rapidly add capacity to existing infrastructure, prolonging the lifespan of these cables.”

FLAG's India Connectivity Mesh connects India to the rest of Asia eastwards and connects westwards towards Europe, through the Middle East.

About FLAG

FLAG is one of the world's largest privately owned subsea cable networks, consisting of multiple interconnected subsea cable systems and terrestrial cables. Our infrastructure provides mission-critical digital connectivity for hyperscalers, telecom carriers, over-the-top content providers, new media providers and enterprises. FLAG has full ownership and operational control over 80,0000km of major subsea cables, delivering robust connectivity across strategic global regions including the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India and Asia.

About Ciena

Ciena is the global leader in high-speed connectivity.

We build the world’s most adaptive networks to support exponential growth in bandwidth demand. By harnessing the power of our networking systems, components, automation software, and services, Ciena revolutionizes data transmission and network management. With unparalleled expertise and innovation, we empower our customers, partners, and communities to thrive in the AI era. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit the Ciena Insights webpage and Ciena website.

