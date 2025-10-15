Eaton Expands Product Offerings and Extends Distribution Agreement With Proponent

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton announced the extension and expansion of its distribution agreement with Proponent. This agreement, signed today at MRO Europe, builds on Proponent’s existing support for Eaton’s commercial aftermarket business while expanding the scope to include a wider range of commercial fuel and actuation components.

“The benefit for our customers is improved access to an extensive selection of hydraulic and actuation components, ensuring global availability for our customers,” said Matt Norman, vice president of Aftermarket and Commercial Services. Share

Under the new agreement, starting Jan. 1, 2026, Proponent is designated as the exclusive commercial aftermarket distributor of spare parts and line replaceable units (LRUs) for the Grand Rapids, Mich., hydraulics facility. Additionally, Proponent will exclusively distribute LRUs and spares for the Euclid, Ohio, fuel pump facility to commercial market segments globally. Under this agreement, Proponent’s existing scope has also been extended.

“The initiative is designed to deliver efficiency, reliability and comprehensive coverage for commercial fuel and actuation needs worldwide,” said Matt Norman, vice president of Aftermarket and Commercial Services for Eaton’s Aerospace Group. “The benefit for our customers is improved access to an extensive selection of hydraulic and actuation components, ensuring global availability for our customers.”

“Since signing our contract just over two years ago, our collaboration with Eaton has been very successful. Together, we’ve expanded market reach and increased global product availability to reliably support Eaton and our mutual customers. Our collaboration has been built on a foundation of shared values and a commitment to long-term customer success, and we’re proud of the strong collaboration we’ve developed with Eaton,” said Jeff Nixon, chief commercial officer at Proponent.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Proponent is the leading independent global aerospace parts distribution business headquartered in Brea, California. As well as providing traditional distribution services to airlines, MROs and OEMs, the company also provides a range of inventory management solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve supply chain performance. The company’s focus is on providing outstanding quality and value by better understanding its customers and delivering time-based service advantages. For more information, visit www.proponent.com.