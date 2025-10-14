Best-Selling Cessna Citation Latitude Reach Continues to Grow With First Order in Argentina

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company has announced the first order of its best-selling Cessna Citation Latitude in Argentina. The aircraft, which continues to grow in popularity, was ordered by longtime Citation customer, Jet Clipper S.A., a charter operator in Argentina also covering Uruguay and Paraguay; it is expected to be delivered in 2026.

“In a region where time and access are critical, the Citation Latitude’s range and short-field capabilities empower customers to reach remote destinations quickly and efficiently,” said Marcelo Moreira, vice president, Sales, Latin America. “The Latitude will support the customer's existing operations by offering the perfect balance of performance and comfort expected from a Cessna Citation business jet.”

Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft account for more than 1,400 business jets and 2,200 turboprops in Latin America. Argentina is home to nearly 75 Cessna Citations and more than 100 Beechcraft King Airs. It has the second largest installed base of the Beechcraft King Air B200 series aircraft in Latin America.

“We have flown Citations since 2012. Our company started with a Citation Mustang, followed by a Citation M2, then a Citation CJ3+ and now our current gem, the Citation Latitude,” said Angel Zaninovich, president, Jet Clipper S.A. “Each upgrade brings new advantages without changing the basic philosophy of Citation aircraft: to be quick, simple, reliable, affordable and to offer a very efficient support system around the globe. The Latitude is perfect for deep South America because you are only one stop away from the United States or many other destinations. We are proud owners of this new jet and look forward to enjoying it upon delivery next year.”

With a stand-up flat floor cabin and ample space for nine passengers, the aircraft can fly nonstop between destinations such as Buenos Aires, Argentina to Quito, Ecuador; Cordoba, Argentina to Medellin, Colombia; São Paulo, Brazil to Oranjestad, Aruba and Lima, Peru to Jacksonville, Florida. The Latitude stands as a preferred choice among customers for a wide range of operations, including corporate travel, charter, personal travel, air ambulance, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and numerous other specialized missions.

About the Cessna Citation Latitude

The Citation Latitude midsize business jet, with a four-passenger range of 2,700 nautical miles (5,000 km) at high-speed cruise, is set apart from the competition by its combination of comfort and efficiency. The aircraft’s class-leading take-off field length of 1,091 meters provides operators with greater range out of short fields. Inside, the Citation Latitude offers an unrivaled cabin experience featuring the most open, spacious, bright and refined cabin environment in its category. With a flat floor and 1.83 meters of cabin height, innovation abounds with exceptional features designed throughout the aircraft.

About Textron Aviation

About Textron Inc.

