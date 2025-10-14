Air Lease Announces Lease Placement of Six New Airbus Aircraft with Magnifica Air

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Lease (NYSE: AL) announced today long-term lease agreements with Magnifica Air for six new Airbus aircraft, including four new A220-300s and two new A321-200neos. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to the new startup airline in 2027.

“Air Lease is pleased to lease these new Airbus A220s and A321neos to Magnifica Air and be the first to provide brand new aircraft to the airline, which plans to use them to redefine luxury air travel by making the journey on our aircraft, a destination itself,” said David Beker, Executive Vice President of Air Lease.

“This partnership with Air Lease marks a defining moment for luxury aviation,” said Wade Black, CEO of Magnifica Air. “Together, we are setting a new benchmark that will transform how passengers experience the journey.”

Air Lease is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. Air Lease and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Air Lease’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Magnifica Air defines a new era in luxury aviation. Creating a new category in aviation, Magnifica Air offers a hybrid solution between first-class and private jet travel, delivered with the consistency and scale of commercial. The airline will launch in 2027 with a fleet of Airbus A220-300 and A321neo aircraft, completed in partnership with Comlux and delivered through Air Lease. Each aircraft will carry just 45-54 passengers, with 2–4 private suites on each. Magnifica Air will have the most efficient carbon footprint in aviation, helping travelers feel good about flying again. By eliminating the stress points, Magnifica Air will bring back the joy of travel through a fully orchestrated, high-luxury guest experience, designed to make every flight a seamless arrival.