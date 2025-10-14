Zebra and Salesforce Introduce Retail Cloud POS Solution on Android to Streamline Store Operations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a global leader in digitizing and automating workflows to deliver intelligent operations, today announced the company is working with Salesforce to deliver a first-of-its-kind joint solution, Retail Cloud Point of Sale (POS) on Android at Dreamforce 2025. The solution is designed to improve store operations, empower store associates and elevate customer engagement for retailers globally.

“Our new collaboration with Salesforce marks an exciting chapter in retail innovation, and the Retail Cloud POS launch is just the beginning of what we’ll achieve together,” said Joe White, Chief Product & Solutions Officer, Zebra Technologies. Share

“Our new collaboration with Salesforce marks an exciting chapter in retail innovation, and the Retail Cloud POS launch is just the beginning of what we’ll achieve together,” said Joe White, Chief Product & Solutions Officer, Zebra Technologies. “By integrating Zebra’s intelligent Android-based solutions with Salesforce’s customer platform, we are enabling retailers to better connect with their customers and associates.”

Retail Cloud POS addresses some of the biggest challenges faced by retailers today such as missed sales, slow store associate training and inaccurate inventory counts. The integration of Zebra’s Android TC5 series and EM45 series mobile computers with Salesforce’s cloud-based platform provides real-time, location-based data for frontline teams so they can be more efficient and productive in performing critical tasks. It also enables retailers to make faster, smarter decisions and quickly adapt to evolving market demands.

"In a new era of agentic commerce, we're bringing together Salesforce’s Retail Cloud POS, Zebra Technologies’ innovative devices, and Google’s Android operating system to empower store associates with cutting-edge tools and smart, AI-powered insights for enhanced productivity,“ said Nitin Mangtani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Commerce and Retail Cloud. “This collaboration creates seamless, unified shopping experiences that will help businesses attract a new generation of shoppers. Retail Cloud POS on Android helps us deliver on our mission of architecting powerful solutions that help retailers connect with their customers and grow revenue."

This innovative offering is the first of many solutions the two companies plan to co-create as Salesforce expands its mobile POS solution globally, leveraging Zebra’s expertise in devices, software, and analytics designed for the frontline which provide the foundation for intelligent operations. As the market leader in the enterprise-grade Android category, Zebra works closely with Google to ensure its devices are purpose-built to support modern workflows driven by a secure, connected frontline.

“Our work with Zebra has unlocked new use cases at the intersection of mobile, AI and cloud technologies, enhancing both employee and retail customer experiences,” said Sean Ginevan, Head of Global Technology Partnerships, Android Enterprise, Google. “The Retail Cloud POS solution on Android will benefit from the easy deployment and secure management, which helps them gain the insights they need to drive the best outcomes.”

Together, Zebra and Salesforce will help retailers unlock new levels of efficiency, collaboration, and personalized experiences, setting the stage for a wave of powerful solutions that help retailers better connect with their customers and drive incremental growth. By leveraging Zebra’s innovative hardware portfolio and Salesforce’s software ecosystem to deliver cutting-edge solutions like the Retail Cloud POS on Android, retailers can optimize their frontline workflows and streamline retail operations.

According to the recent Zebra study on the “Impact of Intelligent Operations” in collaboration with Oxford Economics, retailers reported a 21% improvement in customer satisfaction and achieved up to 1.8 percentage-point increases in revenue and profitability growth through improvements in their inventory management workflows.

Zebra’s recent Elo acquisition broadens Zebra’s current portfolio and enables future innovation as part of the collaboration with Salesforce to drive further value to joint customers.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra Technologies and Salesforce unveil Retail Cloud POS on Android at Dreamforce 2025.

The solution, built on Google’s Android operating system, tackles inefficiencies in manual data capture, inaccurate inventory and fragmented workflows with a solution that enhances frontline productivity and customer experience.

The new strategic collaboration with Zebra and Salesforce marks an exciting new chapter in retail innovation and arms store associates with stronger tools to serve customers.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra provides the foundation for intelligent operations with an award-winning portfolio of connected frontline, asset visibility and automation solutions. Organizations globally across retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and other industries rely on us to deliver outcomes today while driving innovation for what’s next. Together with our partners, we create new ways of working that improve productivity and empower organizations to be better every day. Learn more at www.zebra.com.

Follow Zebra on our blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT SALESFORCE

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business with AI. Agentforce — the first digital labor solution for enterprises — seamlessly integrates with Customer 360 applications, Data Cloud, and Einstein AI to create a limitless workforce, bringing humans and agents together to deliver customer success on a single, trusted platform. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.