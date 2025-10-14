BitGo and StableX Announce Strategic Partnership to Secure Digital Asset Treasury Holdings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo, the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced a strategic partnership with StableX Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBLX), a publicly traded company focused on the acquisition and development of stablecoin assets, infrastructure and related technologies.

Under the partnership, BitGo Trust Company, Inc. will serve as the institutional-grade custodian for StableX's digital assets, while BitGo’s affiliated trading platforms will work to facilitate StableX's planned acquisitions of various digital assets, providing access to deep liquidity via its OTC desk.

“Digital asset treasury companies are expanding into increasingly diverse asset allocations,” said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-Founder at BitGo. “BitGo is excited to provide the infrastructure that is designed to keep forward-looking digital asset strategies, like StableX’s, safe and compliant.”

The collaboration comes following an announcement by StableX of its goal to purchase $100 million in crypto tokens powering the rapidly growing stablecoin industry.

“BitGo was the clear choice because it supports our focus on solid financial management and pioneering innovation," said Joshua Silverman, Executive Chairman of StableX. "By using a regulated, institutional-grade custodian, we're not only improving our risk management but also positioning ourselves to responsibly leverage new opportunities in the crypto economy. This is a critical step in creating sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

This partnership is designed to speed up innovation and diversify StableX's treasury with alternative assets. By integrating BitGo's secure infrastructure and market access, StableX reinforces its commitment to responsible crypto management while taking advantage of new opportunities in decentralized finance.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors.

About StableX Technologies

StableX Technologies, Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on the acquisition and development of stablecoin assets, infrastructure and related technologies. The Company aims to deliver sustainable long-term returns by capitalizing on the expanding role of stablecoins in global commerce and finance. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.stablextechnologies.com.

