CAIS Enterprise Technology to Power Alternative Investments Across Envestnet, Orion, and Vestmark

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, today announced expanded strategic partnerships with Envestnet, Orion, and Vestmark—three of the industry’s most prominent wealth management software and services providers. The expanded technology integrations mark a transformative step toward unifying the world of alternative and traditional investments—enabling advisors across platforms to source, manage, and transact both within a single, streamlined managed account experience.

“As firms driving innovation in wealth technology, our partnerships with Envestnet, Orion, and Vestmark advance how advisors manage total portfolios across public and private investments,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS. “CAIS is evolving into the market infrastructure and technology provider for alternative investments—powering technology, delivering product access, insights, third party due diligence, education, and portfolio construction tools that form the foundation for the next generation of access to alts.”

The integrations with Envestnet, Orion, and Vestmark will enable streamlined data connectivity and synchronized workflows across platforms, empowering CAIS platform users to:

Manage public and private assets for a more seamless portfolio management experience.

Access alternative investments — from subscription-based to ticker-traded products — all supported by independent due diligence.

Streamline the full investment lifecycle—from discovery and allocation to execution, monitoring, and reporting—saving time and effort.

Reduce operational friction across onboarding, trade processing, fund administration, and custodial connectivity.

Enhance portfolio construction with tools and analytics that support alternative investment allocations.

The news builds upon the launch of CAIS’ enterprise solution, which was designed to integrate alternative investments within Turnkey Asset Management Platforms (TAMPs) and managed account platforms.

“The convergence of technology and alternative investments is redefining wealth management,” said Dana D’Auria, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President of Envestnet Solutions. “Incorporating CAIS’ alts capabilities into the Envestnet ecosystem through an advisor-traded sleeve gives advisors a single, connected platform to source, allocate, and oversee alternatives—transforming how portfolios are built and managed across asset classes.”

“Advisors are increasingly looking for ways to integrate alternative investments into their broader portfolio management process,” said Ron Pruitt, President of Orion Wealth Management. “Collaborating with CAIS helps us make that easier, connecting public and private investments within a single, streamlined experience that drives better efficiency, transparency, and outcomes for clients.”

"The integration of CAIS with Vestmark represents the next evolution in wealth management infrastructure,” said Karl Roessner, CEO of Vestmark. “By combining our tax-managed UMA infrastructure with CAIS' access to private investments, we're giving advisors a powerful, modern foundation to build fully diversified portfolios and operate more efficiently."

CAIS technology integrations will be featured in the CAIS Lab at the 2025 CAIS Alternative Investment Summit, October 13–16 in Beverly Hills.

