Certificial Partners with ACORD to Revolutionize Delivery of Certificates of Insurance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certificial, the leading end-to-end Certificate of Insurance (COI) platform, today announced a partnership with ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, to advance digital Smart COIs as the future of insurance verification.

Smart COI technology ensures that certificates are a fully reliable source of data that creates an ironclad safeguard for all stakeholders against risk and uninsured claims. Share

ACORD, the industry’s pioneer in standardized forms and other data formats, first released an industry-standard Certificate of Insurance in 1976. Since then, the industry has relied on ACORD COIs to provide proof of insurance between carriers, agents, insureds, and certificate holders, addressing all necessary regulatory and compliance matters.

Certificial’s technology connects source policy data directly with ACORD’s standardized data format. Unlike static PDFs, Smart COIs update automatically whenever a policy is canceled, changed, or renewed. This technology means that a Smart COI always pulls the most up-to-date insurance information recorded in the original source (for example, an agency management system), capturing any change immediately as it occurs.

As part of this partnership, Certificial and ACORD will collaborate to optimize Smart COIs to provide customers with critical updates meeting insurance compliance requirements, respond to changes in data standards for emerging risks, and advance the modernization and digitalization of insurance systems and processes.

“One of ACORD’s core missions has always been supporting innovation and collaboration in the insurance technology community,” said Tanya Krochta, Chief Operating Officer, ACORD. “Partnering with forward-thinking technology providers like Certificial enables us to drive progress for both the industry and its customers – who will now be able to track live policy data in real time, in the industry-standard format.”

For insurance agents, the Smart COI platform means automatic reissuance of COIs, no extra portals, no duplicate data entry, and no outdated information that fails to match the policy after changes. By issuing Smart COIs in real time, agents ensure accuracy, cut E&O risk, and significantly reduce time spent creating COIs. With Certificial’s existing integrations, they can continue working from their existing Agency Management Systems (AMS), such as Applied, Vertafore, and other common platforms.

Certificate holders (also known as requestors) benefit from Smart COI technology by receiving compliance data pulled directly from insurance policies, removing the risk of outdated certificates. This live data gives compliance teams and risk managers real-time access to trustworthy insurance information with minimal friction or additional technology requirements, as the data is pushed directly to the company tracking the COI.

“We’re honored to embark on this partnership with ACORD,” said Peter Teresi, Co-Founder of Certificial. “Rapid digitalization of the industry has created a need for verification methods beyond static COIs and traditional tracking tools. But, requiring and reviewing entire multi-page insurance policies is rarely practical for fast-moving companies, leaving the industry stuck between a rock and a hard place. Smart COI technology changes that, ensuring that certificates are a fully reliable source of data that creates a safeguard for all stakeholders against risk and uninsured claims. Delivering verification via the ACORD COI, which is the industry standard across all of North America, gives our customers the assurance that their policy tracking is accurate, compliant, and accepted everywhere.”

Certificial also announced that it has joined the Licensed Integrator Partner program of ACORD Solutions Group (ASG). As part of this community of industry-leading solution providers, Certificial will be able to integrate its offerings with ASG’s AI-enabled solutions and services for digital data exchange and conversion.

“We are pleased to welcome Certificial into ASG’s Licensed Integrator community,” said Chris Newman, CEO of ACORD Solutions Group. “Digital delivery of historically manual processes is a cornerstone of our shared vision for driving increased efficiency and customer satisfaction in the industry. Real-time insurance verification through Smart COIs is the perfect example of turning traditional static documents into a data-first experience.”

These partnership announcements follow a strong year for Certificial, which also announced a new integration with Applied Epic systems, allowing Epic users to receive COI requests directly within Epic and automatically keep their clients' Certificate Holders aware of policy status changes.

Today, Certificial’s Smart COI platform supports hundreds of thousands of agencies, enterprises, and vendors, and integrates with leading carriers, agency management systems, and vendor management platforms such as Achilles, Truckstop, DAT, and more. By delivering trusted, policy-connected certificates that are automated and audit-ready, Certificial is setting a new benchmark for compliance tracking and insurance verification at scale.

Getting started

Insurance agents: Claim your account here and start issuing Smart COIs for your clients.

Requestors: If a COI you requested has been issued via Certificial, create a free account to start tracking your vendor’s compliance data at no cost.

About Certificial

Certificial is the leading end-to-end Certificate of Insurance (COI) platform that connects insurance agents and vendor managers across industries via its Smart COI Network® to improve the commercial insurance verification process and allow vendors to access continuous coverage data. Certificial has created an ecosystem that streamlines verified insurance data through a collaborative platform, enabling vendor managers to work together and eliminate the delays, risks, and administrative burdens associated with outdated COI workflows. Certificial is changing how to manage insurance compliance across vendor networks with its Smart COI Network®. For more information, please visit certificial.com.

About ACORD

ACORD is the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD currently engages more than 36,000 participating organizations spanning over 100 countries, including insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations, and industry associations. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.