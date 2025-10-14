Block and Grubhub Partner to Scale Restaurant Operations and Enhance Consumer Payment Experience

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/OAKLAND, Calif. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Block, Inc. (NYSE: XYZ) today announced a comprehensive partnership with Grubhub that upgrades restaurants' food ordering ecosystem through an integration with Square's point-of-sale system and the addition of Cash App Pay as a payment option for Grubhub customers. This partnership demonstrates the power of Block's ecosystem to solve pain points for both restaurants and customers, while expanding access to millions of potential customers for restaurants.

The integration introduces two key features to the food ordering landscape. First, Square's integration with Grubhub, announced at Square Releases last week, helps eliminate operational complexity for restaurants by enabling them to manage all orders directly through their Square point-of-sale system. Second, the addition of Cash App Pay as a payment option gives millions of Grubhub customers more flexibility in how they pay for their orders.

"At Grubhub, we’re always looking for ways to help restaurants simplify operations and reach more diners," said Howard Migdal, CEO at Grubhub. "By integrating directly with Square’s point-of-sale system, we’re removing friction for restaurants so they can manage all their orders in one place, streamline kitchen workflows, and keep menus up to date with ease. And with the addition of Cash App Pay, we’re giving diners even more flexibility and convenience at checkout — all while helping restaurants tap into a new audience of potential customers."

Square's seamless Grubhub integration enables restaurants to:

Manage all orders directly through their Square POS system, eliminating the need for additional tablets

Control menus, modifiers, and inventory across channels from a single dashboard

Send orders directly to the kitchen, reducing errors and streamlining operations

Access Instant Payouts to maintain steady cash flow

Reach millions of Grubhub customers while maintaining operational efficiency

The integration of Cash App Pay provides diners with:

A new seamless payment option when checking out on Grubhub

Special offers and promotions for Cash App Pay customers

Enhanced payment flexibility and convenience

"This partnership showcases Block's unique ability to drive value for both sellers and customers by serving both sides of the counter," said Nick Molnar, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Block. "By uniting Square’s operational capabilities with Cash App’s flexible payment technology, we’re creating a commerce ecosystem that benefits everyone, where restaurants can focus on delivering quality while giving customers more ways to pay."

This partnership underscores both Grubhub’s and Block’s commitment to innovation, supporting sellers and customers with intuitive technology that makes both running a business and paying for services easier – strengthening local communities in the process.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder Group, Grubhub features over 415,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Block, Inc.

Block, Inc. (NYSE: XYZ) builds technology to increase access to the global economy. Each of our brands unlocks different aspects of the economy for more people. Square makes commerce and financial services accessible to sellers. Cash App is the easy way to spend, send, and store money. Afterpay is transforming the way customers manage their spending over time. TIDAL is a music platform that empowers artists to thrive as entrepreneurs. Bitkey is a simple self-custody wallet built for bitcoin. Proto is a suite of bitcoin mining products and services. Together, we’re helping build a financial system that is open to everyone. Block.xyz