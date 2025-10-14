Vaunt Expands Operator Network with Coastal Seaplanes and Axiom Aviation Group Ahead of NBAA-BACE

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) (“Volato” or “the Company”) today announced that its experiential private aviation platform, Vaunt, has added two new operators, Coastal Seaplanes and Axiom Aviation Group, to its growing network ahead of this week’s NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas.

These additions expand Vaunt’s nationwide flight coverage and reinforce its position as the leading platform for spontaneous private aviation experiences. The new partnerships provide Vaunt members with more diverse travel options, from seaplane excursions along the Chesapeake Bay to cross-country jet service from the Midwest, while giving operators access to a fast-growing community of engaged travelers.

Coastal Seaplanes, Vaunt’s first seaplane operator, operates primarily from Washington, D.C. and Baltimore with service throughout the Northeast coast. The carrier adds a distinctive experiential dimension to the platform, opening waterfront routes and destinations that capture the sense of adventure and spontaneity at the heart of the Vaunt experience.

Axiom Aviation Group, based in Joplin, Missouri, brings a fleet of Lear 45s and Pilatus PC-12s and is actively expanding to include select Cessna Citation models. Unlike floating fleets, Axiom aircraft return to base nightly, creating a steady stream of repositioning flights between the Midwest and East Coast.

flyExclusive, one of Vaunt’s longest-standing operator partners, is also expanding its collaboration with the addition of its Florida-based Caravan fleet, bringing seaplane service to popular coastal destinations across the Southeast and strengthening Vaunt’s growing presence along the Atlantic corridor.

“Volato remains deeply committed to the aviation businesses that define who we are today, even as we prepare to apply our software expertise to new industries through the pending merger with M2i Global,” said Mike Prachar, Chief Operating Officer of Volato. “Vaunt continues to perform exceptionally well, growing membership, expanding its operator base, and strengthening our reputation for innovation. We view its success as both a validation of our current strategy and a preview of how our technology-driven approach will ultimately transform the critical minerals sector once the merger is complete.”

Vaunt will be on display at NBAA-BACE 2025 in booth #814, where company leadership will meet with current and prospective operators as well as technology partners exploring new ways to expand Vaunt’s reach. The Company’s participation highlights its commitment to supporting its aviation ecosystem and investing in the continued success of Vaunt.

“Vaunt continues to be one of our strongest growth stories,” said Matt Liotta, CEO of Volato. “We’re investing in its future, building operator relationships, expanding inventory, and enhancing member loyalty. NBAA-BACE provides the perfect stage to showcase the momentum behind Vaunt and the innovative partners powering its success.”

To celebrate a strong year of platform growth, Vaunt will host a Members Appreciation Event on Thursday evening in Las Vegas. The event follows several successful member gatherings across the country and will bring together Vaunt members, operators, and partners in appreciation of their continued support.

For more information on NBAA-BACE 2025, visit https://nbaa.org/events/2025-nbaa-business-aviation-convention-exhibition-nbaa-bace/.

About Vaunt

Vaunt, a subsidiary of Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR), is an experiential private aviation platform that turns spontaneous travel opportunities into unforgettable moments. More than just a way to fly, Vaunt is a nostalgia maker, giving members access to last-minute, one-of-a-kind travel experiences that aren’t just about the destination, but the story they create along the way. For more information visit www.flyvaunt.com.

About Volato

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) is a technology company focused on building scalable software and data solutions that improve the reliability and intelligence of high-stakes business decisions. The company’s Parslee Document Intelligence platform enhances the performance of leading large language models (LLMs) by adding deterministic structure and auditability to complex documents such as contracts and SEC filings. Through its pending acquisition of M2i Global, Volato is expanding into the critical minerals sector—leveraging its software expertise to bring greater transparency, traceability, and operational intelligence to supply chains essential for U.S. national security and advanced technologies. For more information visit www.flyvolato.com.