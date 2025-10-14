Ditto Unveils Global Partner Program

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ditto today announced the launch of its global Peer Partner Program, a bold new initiative built with customers at the center to simplify engagements and unlock greater value. This program unites the strengths of consultancies, systems integrators, and technology providers with Ditto’s industry-leading edge-native mobile database to deliver resilient, offline-first solutions that redefine what’s possible in connectivity. “Peers” or members gain access to global sales, marketing, and technical resources—empowering partners to deliver seamless, always-on experiences that keep mission-critical applications running reliably, anywhere.

Chick-fil-A, Japan Airlines, and the U.S. Air Force already leverage Ditto’s offline-first technology and our partners’ solutions independently to keep their operations running in the most challenging environments. The Ditto Peer Partnership Program collaboration enables us to deliver joint, tailored value—ensuring mission-critical applications remain resilient, data stays consistent, and enterprises unlock new opportunities to solve challenges with greater speed and confidence.

Ditto Peer Partner Program members gain exclusive access to benefits that accelerate growth and differentiate their offerings, including training and enablement, ready-to-use marketing assets, competitive intelligence insights, product access, deal registration, and more. By bringing together best-in-class expertise and technology, the program empowers partners to deliver offline-first, always-on solutions that customers can trust.

“With the launch of the Ditto Peer Partner Program, we are making connectivity challenges a relic of the past,” said Michael Chadwell, Head of Partnerships at Ditto. “The new partner program is designed to facilitate best in class technologies and solutions for organizations where lost connectivity negatively impacts revenue and productivity. We are excited to work closely with some of the most forward-thinking companies in technology to unlock unprecedented value for our customers.”

“Carahsoft’s partnership with Ditto delivers advanced, peer-to-peer data synchronization solutions that enable our Public Sector customers to operate securely and efficiently in real time, even in disconnected or low-connectivity environments,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President at Carahsoft. “Together, we support mission-critical operations across Government agencies with scalable, resilient technologies tailored to modern infrastructure needs.”

"By combining the centralized feature management capabilities of LaunchDarkly with Ditto’s resilient local sync, organizations can deliver and update feature flags at the edge instantly—even without internet connectivity,” explained Doug Gould, Head of Partnerships at LaunchDarkly. “This joint solution helps ensure reliable customer experiences for retailers, QSRs, and field teams in any environment. We're thrilled to partner and deliver value through our shared solution."

The program launched today with inaugural partners Carahsoft, AWS, MongoDB, LaunchDarkly and more. To see the complete list across all partner types and sizes visit https://www.ditto.com/become-a-partner.

About Ditto

Ditto is the only mobile database with built-in edge device connectivity and resiliency, enabling apps to synchronize without relying on a central server or constant cloud connectivity. Through the use of CRDTs and P2P mesh replication, Ditto powers collaborative, resilient applications where data is always available and up-to-date for every user, keeping mission-critical systems online when it matters most. For more information, visit https://www.ditto.com.