Serent Capital Announces Acquisition of CallRevu by Astira Capital Partners

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serent Capital announced today that its portfolio company, CallRevu, has been acquired by Astira Capital Partners.

Since Serent Capital’s investment in 2017, CallRevu has expanded its platform, deepened its AI capabilities, and significantly grown its customer base. Share

Founded in 2008, CallRevu is a leading provider of AI-powered call monitoring and analytics software used by automotive dealerships across the country. Its platform helps dealerships capture, analyze, and act on phone conversations to improve lead conversion and customer satisfaction. With real-time transcription and AI-driven analytics, dealers can identify missed opportunities, drive accountability, and boost revenue. Today, CallRevu supports thousands of dealerships and OEMs with voice analytics tools tailored to the automotive industry.

Since Serent Capital’s investment in 2017, CallRevu has expanded its platform, deepened its AI capabilities, and significantly grown its customer base. The company also completed the strategic acquisition of TotalCX, broadening its product offering and market reach.

Reflecting on the company’s progress, Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu, said: “Our partnership with Serent was truly transformative. Serent’s support helped us advance our technology, expand our footprint, and deliver even greater value to our customers. The entire CallRevu team and I are excited to continue growing as part of Astira, whose vision aligns with our mission to help dealerships drive performance.”

Brendan Reidy, Executive Chair of the Board at CallRevu and Operating Director at Serent Capital, emphasized the leadership driving that progress. “Ben’s leadership has been instrumental in CallRevu’s growth,” he said. “I’m proud to have supported the team and look forward to what they achieve in this next chapter.”

Dexter Hopen, Partner at Serent Capital, expressed his appreciation for many years of partnership. “It has been a pleasure working with CallRevu. They’ve built a strong business with a clear focus on customers, and we’re excited to see what comes next for the team with Astira.”

The acquisition marks a meaningful milestone in CallRevu’s growth. Astira’s investment will support the company’s continued efforts to support dealerships with technology solutions designed to enhance performance and customer engagement.

William Blair served as financial advisor to Serent Capital and CallRevu. Gibson Dunn served as legal counsel to Serent Capital and CallRevu. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Astira Capital Partners.

About CallRevu

CallRevu is a leading provider of call monitoring, tracking, and performance analytics software built specifically for the automotive industry. The company helps dealerships and OEMs improve call handling, recapture lost opportunities, and drive revenue growth with real-time insights powered by AI. To learn more, visit www.callrevu.com.

About Astira Capital Partners

Astira Capital Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm investing in technology-enabled and data-driven services businesses. Astira partners with founders and management teams to accelerate growth through operational support, strategic investment, and a focus on talent, technology, and commercial execution. For more information, visit www.astiracp.com.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient B2B SaaS and technology companies. Since its inception, Serent has taken a distinctly different approach, prioritizing founders and their companies and delivering true hands-on partnership through its in-house Growth Team of more than 25 professionals.

By partnering with Serent, founders gain access to strategic and operational resources to support growth, including revenue generation, executive hiring, M&A guidance, and a curated network of more than 400 founders and operating executives. With $5.9 billion in assets under management, Serent has partnered with more than 70 founder-led, industry-changing companies, helping them scale with speed, efficiency, and confidence. Discover more at www.serentcapital.com.