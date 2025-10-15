Mitsubishi Electric to Collaborate with ITRI in Taiwan on Large Capacity Power-conversion Systems Using Power Semiconductors

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has concluded a basic agreement with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in Taiwan, in collaboration with the company’s sales company in Taiwan, Mitsubishi Electric Taiwan Co., Ltd., for a technical collaboration to develop high-voltage, high-current power conversion systems (PCSs) that use high-efficiency power semiconductors to convert electricity generated from renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power.

Under the agreement, Mitsubishi Electric’s advanced power semiconductor modules and Mitsubishi Electric Taiwan’s marketing capabilities will be combined with ITRI’s technology for efficiently converting high-voltage, high-current electricity. The goal is to jointly develop a megawatt-class PCS prototype equipped with the power semiconductor modules for demonstration testing. Through this initiative, Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Electric Taiwan aim to further expand their power semiconductor module business for PCSs by providing users with design information on PCSs that effectively utilize power semiconductor modules, as well as results obtained from the demonstration tests, as reference information. ITRI, by providing design documents related to the construction of PCSs incorporating Mitsubishi Electric’s power semiconductor modules as well as results from the demonstration tests, as reference information to Taiwanese PCS manufacturers, aims to support product development by Taiwanese companies in related fields. Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric and ITRI aim to contribute to the global green transformation (GX) by developing and expanding technology for the efficient conversion of electricity from renewable energy sources.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/