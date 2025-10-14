BARR Advisory Announces Strategic Partnership with G2X

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BARR Advisory is pleased to announce a partnership with G2X to offer enhanced resources for federal contractors.

The partnership between BARR Advisory, a global cybersecurity and compliance solutions firm, and G2X, a Washington, D.C.-based SaaS firm that helps government contractors accelerate their go-to-market strategies, will empower both organizations to provide federal contractors with streamlined access to a robust suite of cybersecurity and compliance resources, giving them the tools and support needed to meet stringent security requirements and stay competitive in the federal space.

“At G2X, we are committed to equipping government contractors with the resources they need to thrive. By partnering with BARR Advisory, we can now refer our clients to a trusted provider of comprehensive security and compliance solutions,” said Ron Jones, CEO of G2X.

As part of the partnership, G2X’s users will have direct access to the BARR team’s expertise in cybersecurity and compliance through a series of expert-led training sessions designed specifically for federal contractors on topics including cybersecurity, regulatory frameworks, and risk management. In addition, BARR clients who are not already G2X customers will have access to a complimentary one-year G2X subscription, along with one-on-one onboarding support to ensure a seamless experience.

The two firms will also collaborate on joint training events and networking opportunities for industry professionals.

“BARR's expertise across various industries, including healthcare, financial services, and government, ensures our clients receive tailored guidance to navigate complex regulatory landscapes,” Jones said. “This collaboration enables our clients to enhance their cybersecurity posture, build customer trust, and accelerate growth.”

“Partnering with G2X allows us to expand our reach and provide federal contractors with a more robust suite of cybersecurity and compliance resources,” said Aaron Hamlin, cybersecurity consulting practice leader at BARR Advisory. “We’re excited to team up to ensure these organizations have access to expert guidance and best-in-class security solutions they need to navigate this complex and highly competitive landscape.”

Visit g2xchange.com to learn more, or explore BARR Advisory’s services for federal contractors, at: https://www.barradvisory.com/services/cybersecurity-consulting/fedramp-assessments/

ABOUT BARR ADVISORY

BARR Advisory is a security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity and compliance for organizations with high-value data that serve regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, and government. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements.

BARR Advisory consulting services include:

Compliance Frameworks Advisory (SOC, ISO, HITRUST, CMMC, FedRAMP, DFARS, FISMA, etc.)

Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments

Virtual CISO (vCISO Advisory)

Policy and Procedure Documentation

Security Engineering

Security Questionnaires

Risk Assessments

Vendor Assessments

Security Project Management

ABOUT G2X

G2X delivers a comprehensive growth platform for the federal contracting community. Its business productivity software suite for growth professionals, coupled with specialized education, training, and advisory services, empowers government contractors with the essential tools and insights needed to navigate, compete, and succeed in the federal marketplace.