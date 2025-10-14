Quadrivia Joins First-Ever Nurse-Led AI Validation Initiative led by the AAACN to Benchmark AI in Ambulatory Care

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing (AAACN) has announced the launch of the first nurse-led artificial intelligence (AI) validation initiative, an innovative national effort that empowers ambulatory care nurses to lead the evaluation and benchmarking of AI technologies intended for use in nursing practice. Through this initiative, nurses will help define the standards by which AI tools are assessed, ensuring their relevance to clinical workflows and alignment with nursing priorities. The first organization to join the initiative is Quadrivia, the company that is building Qu, a comprehensive, customizable, and controllable clinical AI assistant built by clinicians for clinicians and those they serve.

With over 19 million nurses globally and more than 5 million in the United States, nursing is the largest clinical profession in healthcare. Yet nurses have historically had limited involvement in shaping or validating the very tools they are expected to use, particularly as AI becomes more embedded in care delivery. This gap has led to unintended consequences: more than 90% of nurses report symptoms of burnout, often citing technology burden, workflow disruption, and documentation overload. AAACN’s initiative addresses this longstanding oversight by providing a structured process through which ambulatory care nurses can contribute directly to the assessment of AI solutions, focusing on how these tools affect daily practice, coordination of care, and patient outcomes.

“As the largest and most trusted segment of the healthcare workforce, nurses are essential to the future of healthcare transformation,” said Cynthia L. Murray, BN-RN, AMB-BC, LNC, President of AAACN. “This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring that nurses are not only at the table but helping lead where it matters, validating technologies that impact patient care, professional practice, and care delivery.” AAACN Immediate Past President, Dr. Stephanie Witwer, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, added, “There is power in nurse-led testing, research, and validation. Through structured evaluation, we can generate data that not only informs technology developers but ensures that tools are effective, relevant, and aligned with the evolving demands of outpatient care.”

Quadrivia’s participation reflects its belief that the future of AI in healthcare must be shaped by the clinicians who deliver care. “We’ve long said that the best way to build technology for healthcare is to build it with healthcare,” said Ali Parsa, CEO of Quadrivia. “We are proud to support this effort by AAACN, which gives form to an idea many of us have championed that those who deliver care should define how technology supports that care. Through this initiative, we aim to set a new benchmark for accountability and collaboration in the AI era.”

Rebecca Love, RN, MSN, FIEL, Chief Clinical Officer at Quadrivia, who developed the partnership, said, “For too long, nurses have been expected to adopt tools they had no role in shaping,” said Love. “This initiative changes that. It ensures that nurses are engaged from the start in validating AI, helping determine what works, what doesn’t, and what truly improves outcomes and practice. It’s a step toward building technology that enhances, rather than hinders, the future of nursing.”

The AAACN nurse-led AI validation initiative is another step in healthcare innovation, one grounded in clinical practice, informed by nursing expertise, and built to ensure that emerging technologies serve the people who use them most. Quadrivia and AAACN will continue to collaborate on expanding the initiative and advancing a model of clinician-informed evaluation that extends across settings and specialties.

About AAACN:

The American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing is the premier professional organization for practicing nurses and nurse leaders specialized in serving people in community and ambulatory care settings. Dedicated to Shaping Care Where Life Happens, AAACN advances holistic and evidence-based care and advocates for the nurses' essential role in improving the health of our nation. https://www.aaacn.org/

About Quadrivia:

Quadrivia is a healthcare AI company focused on building clinically relevant technology. With a commitment to clinician engagement and evidence-based design, Quadrivia delivers tools that enhance care delivery and align with real-world clinical needs.