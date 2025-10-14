Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Announces Sara Foster as Global Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bobbi Brown Cosmetics is proud to announce actress, entrepreneur, and podcast host Sara Foster as its newest Global Ambassador, marking the beginning of a long-term partnership that will spotlight the brand’s “Effortlessly Put-Together” campaign and celebrate its timeless philosophy of confidence through simplicity.

Known for her sharp humor, relatable candor, and modern take on beauty, Sara has become a voice for women seeking balance amid busy, multifaceted lives. As co-founder of the fashion label Favorite Daughter, co-host of the hit podcast The World’s First Podcast, executive producer of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, and a devoted mother, she embodies the Bobbi Brown ethos: real beauty that works for real life.

“Bobbi Brown has always celebrated real women and real beauty, and that’s what drew me to this partnership,” said Sara Foster. “The products are effortless, reliable, and they make you feel confident in your own skin.”

Launching globally in October 2025, Sara’s debut campaign — Effortlessly Put-Together — highlights three of Bobbi Brown’s most loved products: Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, Skin Corrector Stick, and Extra Plump Lip Serum. Designed for women who want to look polished in minutes, the campaign captures Sara’s straightforward, no-fuss approach to beauty.

“Sara embodies the ease, humor, and authenticity that define Bobbi Brown. She has long been known for her quick wit and effortlessly polished sense of style,” said Lahnie Strange, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. “She’s achieved so much, yet approaches it all with humor and self-awareness, and that balance perfectly reflects how we see beauty at Bobbi Brown: confident, modern, and never overcomplicated.”

The partnership will extend across social, digital, and retail channels, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes content, storytelling in Sara’s voice, and continued emphasis on products that empower women to feel confident and put-together — effortlessly.

Follow @BobbiBrown and @SaraFoster for more on the partnership.

About Sara Foster

Sara Foster is a comedic actress, producer, and entrepreneur. She is the co-founder of the contemporary fashion label Favorite Daughter, co-hosts the award-winning podcast The World’s First Podcast, and an executive producer of the acclaimed Netflix series Nobody Wants This. The show has been nominated for Golden Globes, Emmys, Critics Choice Awards, and is an AFI Awards Honoree. After the success of the first season, Foster alongside her sister Erin signed an overall deal with 20th Television, under the Disney umbrella, to develop new projects. In addition to her work in entertainment and fashion, Foster co-founded Oversubscribed Ventures, a fund investing in leading consumer and technology brands. In October 2025, she was named Global Ambassador for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

About Bobbi Brown

EFFORTLESS MAKEUP. NATURAL BEAUTY.

Founded by a New York makeup artist in 1991, we helped change the face of beauty with a natural approach to makeup that rallied everyone to not only be who you are—but own how you look.

And while our roots are in artistry, our aim has always been ease. Life-proof products, just-right shades, and effortless routines that enhance your beauty. Because putting a few products together is all it should take to feel put-together.