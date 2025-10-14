Leonardo DRS Awarded Contract to Develop Advanced Vehicle-Based Power Generation Capability for U.S. Army

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army to develop prototype Vehicle Integrated Power Kits (VIPKs) to support the growing need for easy-to-access, on-demand electrical power in the field. The kits will deliver scalable, exportable power directly from tactical vehicles to mission-critical systems—such as communications, electronic warfare, and counter-UAS technologies—without the need for external power sources.

The prototype development will be centered around Leonardo DRS’s advanced On-Board Vehicle Power (OBVP) solution, also known as TITAN, which generates up to 120kW of electrical power directly from the vehicle’s drivetrain. This exportable power enables the operation of high-demand systems including, mobile command and control, missile defense launchers, radar arrays, directed energy weapons, and expeditionary power microgrids—whether the vehicle is moving or stationary.

“This award highlights our continued commitment to delivering mission-enabling technologies that increase operational effectiveness for our military customers,” said Dennis Crumley, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Electronics business unit. “We are proud to support our Army partners in advancing the capabilities of onboard power systems to enhance speed, survivability, and efficiency for the warfighter.”

Leonardo DRS developed its OBVP capability to scale the battlefield power infrastructure needed to meet the growing electrical power requirements driven by modern military operations that increasingly rely on power-hungry, advanced technologies.

Leonardo DRS has a strong track record of designing and delivering rugged, integrated power and propulsion systems across the U.S. military. The development of this VIPK capability highlights the company’s leadership in creating innovative and reliable power modernization solutions vital to future battlefield requirements.

