Veritone Announces VDR Contract Wins with Leading Hyperscalers and Updates Q3 Financial Outlook

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced major contract wins to deploy its Veritone Data Refinery (VDR) product offering with leading hyperscalers and announced preliminary, unaudited results for Q3 2025.

Veritone’s VDR solution is now being deployed across a rapidly expanding roster of hyperscalers and venture-backed model developers. These partnerships underscore Veritone’s accelerated momentum in enabling the largest enterprises and model developers to transform proprietary, unstructured data into actionable, license-ready intelligence that fuels cognitive and generative AI development.

Data sits at the core of the artificial intelligence revolution, yet AI is simultaneously transforming the market for data itself. According to NVIDIA and the Wall Street Journal, investors, corporations, and sovereign states are investing trillions into the infrastructure required to run ever-larger AI systems, and this rapid build-out has triggered a surge in demand for high-quality training data, resulting in a significant opportunity for companies to unlock significant economic value from data assets once treated as byproducts.

AI systems are often framed around three essential inputs: power, compute, and data. Power represents the vast electricity needs of data centers; compute refers to the advanced chips driving trillions of operations per second; and data provides the raw material for training intelligent models. Among these, data is the least visible and least discussed. Unlike semiconductors or server farms, data cannot be touched or easily measured — yet, it is increasingly the most strategic and scarce resource in the AI economy. The imbalance is pushing hyperscalers, model labs, and investors to pay premiums for unique datasets, specifically unstructured video and audio datasets. Proprietary rights holders who have historically kept data archives dormant now have a meaningful opportunity to monetize them.

“Veritone is emerging as a critical partner to many global hyperscalers and the next generation of AI model developers,” said Ryan Steelberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veritone. “We believe our VDR solution uniquely positions us to serve this fast-growing market, converting massive volumes of video, audio, and text into centralized license-ready datasets for proprietary applications and external AI model training alike. We’re proud to see the industry increasingly recognize Veritone as a trusted partner for the unstructured training data ecosystem, and we are firmly on track to have formalized partnerships with nearly every major hyperscaler by the end of 2025.”

With these recent VDR contract wins, Veritone’s near-time VDR pipeline and recent bookings total nearly $40 million, an increase of 100% from August 2025, including both commercial and public sector customers.

Announcing Preliminary, Unaudited Results for Q3

Management is announcing certain preliminary, unaudited financial results for Q3:

Revenue in Q3 2025 between $28.5 million to $28.7 million, representing an increase of 30.5% at the midpoint from Q3 2024; and

Non-GAAP Net Loss in Q3 2025 between $5.5 million to $6.0 million, representing a 48.2% increase from the midpoint as compared to Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations in Q3 2024.

The above financial results for Q3 2025 are preliminary, unaudited estimates and are subject to change until the filing of the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company is currently finalizing its third quarter 2025 results and, as a result, these preliminary estimates are based solely on information available to management as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results may differ from these estimates due to the completion of its quarter-end closing procedures, final adjustments and developments that may arise or information that may become available between now and the time the Company’s financial results are finalized and included in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The preliminary, unaudited financial results do not present all necessary information for a complete understanding of the Company’s financial condition as of September 30, 2025, or its results of operations for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Q3 2025 Earnings

Veritone will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss its results for the third quarter 2025, provide an update on the business and conduct a question-and-answer session.

About Veritone

