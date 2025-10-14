APC/Quincy400 National Security Symposium October 30th

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Adams Presidential Center, in partnership with Quincy400, is proud to announce the next installment of the Adams Speaker Series: National Security Symposium, a timely and compelling conversation on the evolution of America’s security — from the nation’s founding to the complexities we face today.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Quincy High School Auditorium, 100 Coddington Street in Quincy. Check-in will be held at 5:00 p.m. The date marks the 290th birthday of John Adams, the nation’s second president and a key architect of America’s earliest efforts to ensure its security.

The distinguished panel will feature:

General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., USMC (Ret.) – Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Congressman Stephen F. Lynch – U.S. Representative for Massachusetts’ 8th District.

Jonathan Hirtle – Business leader and incoming Board Chairman of the Museum of the American Revolution.

The discussion will be moderated by APC President Dr. Kurt Graham guiding an exploration of the historical foundations of national defense and the critical issues shaping security in the 21st century. Registration is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for in-person and virtual attendance at theadamspresidentialcenter.org.

“John Adams understood that security and liberty were intertwined, and that a nation’s strength rested not only on its ideals, but also on its ability to defend them,” shared Mayor Thomas P. Koch. “We are honored to bring together such a distinguished group of leaders to reflect on his legacy while addressing the pressing challenges of our own time.”

This symposium is part of the ongoing Adams Speaker Series designed to bring thought leaders, public servants, and historians together in conversation about America’s past, present, and future.