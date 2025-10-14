Midwest Community Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Advance Digital Innovation

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midwest Community Federal Credit Union (‘Midwest Community’) has selected Mahalo Banking as its new digital banking provider, reinforcing its commitment to providing a modern, secure, and purpose-built digital banking experience across online and mobile channels.

Midwest Community joins several other Ohio-based credit unions that have recently selected Mahalo through a partnership with Area Financial Services (AFS), a CUSO focused on data processing and technology services. Midwest Community prioritized finding a solution that could elevate its digital offerings and provide members with expanded self-service options, while also tightly integrating with its Corelation KeyStone core system to support operational efficiency.

“Mahalo has the right blend of technology, service, and security to support our strategic goals as we continue to evolve and grow with our members in mind,” said Josh Koenig, President and CEO of Midwest Community. “Its credit union-focused approach gives us confidence that this partnership will move us forward and ensure we are able to deliver a best-in-class digital experience.”

Mahalo’s technology provides a comprehensive suite of accessibility tools to ensure a consistent and user-friendly experience for all members. Additionally, members will be empowered to manage their finances with intuitive self-service tools, enabling them to securely transfer funds, access a unified view of their accounts, and take control of their debit and credit cards through integrated card management features.

“Midwest Community brings a strong vision for innovation that’s rooted in member care, which aligns with our team’s mission of providing meaningful, member-centric solutions,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Our team is dedicated to creating meaningful partnerships with the credit unions we serve, and we are honored to partner with Midwest Community. We look forward to delivering a digital banking experience that strengthens its member relationships through intuitive, self-service features that simplify their members’ financial management journey.”

About Midwest Community

Midwest Community Federal Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial institution headquartered in Defiance, Ohio. Since 1954, Midwest Community has been dedicated to empowering individuals and families across Northwest Ohio with the financial tools and personalized service they need to thrive. With a strong commitment to community values and financial wellness, the credit union serves members through a wide range of products and services including savings, checking, loans, digital banking, and financial education. Learn more by visiting midwestcommunity.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com