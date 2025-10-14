TD SYNNEX Launches Global FinOps Practice in Collaboration with IBM to Help Partners Maximize Cloud Profitability

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, today announced the launch of a TD SYNNEX Global FinOps Practice powered by IBM Cloudability. The offering aims to help partners build their own practice, enabling customers to optimize cloud spend, improve forecasting accuracy, and drive stronger financial outcomes across multi-cloud environments.

This new service marks the first time a global technology distributor has launched a comprehensive, end-to-end FinOps practice, uniting real-time analytics, cost governance, and financial accountability under one strategic framework.

“Cloud adoption is accelerating, CFOs are demanding tighter cost controls, and partners are under pressure to deliver more value with less,” said Sergio Farache, Chief Strategy Officer, TD SYNNEX. “With the TD SYNNEX Global FinOps Practice, we’re empowering our partners to turn cloud financial management from a challenge into a competitive advantage.”

The TD SYNNEX Global FinOps Practice delivers a comprehensive framework that includes enablement for partners, integrated tooling, and FinOps-as-a-Service that helps align finance, operations, and IT teams around real-time data to make smarter, more profitable decisions in the cloud. This approach empowers partners to help their customers optimize cloud usage, enhance their own service offerings, and leverage best-in-class financial operations capabilities without competing with their existing services.

“The market is seeing new opportunity in supporting the evolving needs of cloud consumers as they look to streamline operations, drive profitable growth, and meet the demands of their customers,” said David La Rose, General Manager, Sell, IBM Ecosystem. “This new practice, with IBM Cloudability at the helm, offers a differentiated FinOps solution to support client cloud programs today and as they evolve.”

Built for cloud resellers, MSPs, and systems integrators managing complex multi-cloud environments, the TD SYNNEX Global FinOps Practice powered by IBM Cloudability enables partners to launch or scale a FinOps practice without starting from scratch, making them better equipped to enhance their own offerings, improve margins, and boost customer retention. IBM Cloudability, a leading FinOps solution with deep analytics capabilities, complements TD SYNNEX’s global scale and end-to-end solution model, creating a TD SYNNEX-led solution developed to address the unique needs of the channel. The practice includes:

Dedicated Global and Regional Centers of Excellence with FinOps experts

Advanced analytics and intuitive dashboards powered by IBM Cloudability

Actionable guidance and optimization services for right-sizing and savings planning

Forecasting and budgeting support, along with executive-level reporting

Consultancy and enablement resources to help partners build or enhance their own FinOps capabilities

According to IDC, the global FinOps market is currently valued at $18.5 billion, and is expected to grow more than 16% through 2028, yet many businesses still struggle to track costs, allocate spend, or demonstrate ROI, leaving up to 50% of their cloud spend underutilized – TD SYNNEX’s Global FinOps Practice aims to solve this for partners of varied maturity levels.

The TD SYNNEX FinOps Practice is available to partners who procure cloud services through TD SYNNEX, as well as those procuring directly from cloud services providers. Partners can benefit from the combined strengths of IBM solutions and StreamOne® IaaS optimization capabilities, which together present a distinctive opportunity to help expedite time to market, maximize value, and address skill gaps.

“Our collaboration with TD SYNNEX was key in delivering meaningful cost savings,” said Warren Cornelius, Managing Director, Sincera. “Their innovative share-shift tax strategy secured optimal reserved-instance pricing and managed the long-term commitments to lower our customers' cloud costs while ensuring Sincera maintained positive margins. They also provided excellent post-implementation support, ensuring a seamless transition for both our team and our customer.”

For more information about TD SYNNEX’s Global FinOps Practice, visit https://www.tdsynnex.com/us/en/services/solutions-aggregation/global-solutions-aggregation/finops.html.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We are an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2025 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.