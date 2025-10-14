Farmland LP and Carbon Friendly Submit First Regenerative Farming Carbon Credits in the U.S. to Verra for Issuance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmland LP, the largest U.S. manager exclusively focused on organic and regenerative farmland, and Carbon Friendly, a leader in regenerative carbon project development, have submitted the first regenerative farming carbon credits produced in the United States to Verra for issuance under the VM0042 methodology.

These credits represent one of the highest integrity pathways in the voluntary carbon market, combining rigorous measurement, permanence, and verified co-benefits. Share

Following site visits in late 2024, a Verra-accredited third-party auditor spent nine months reviewing the project against Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard methodology. The completed review was submitted to Verra in October for final approval and issuance of carbon credits.

Uniquely measured, not modeled. Empirical soil sampling taken annually at identical GPS points, ensuring verifiable carbon stock changes. Permanent and third-party verification. Legally binding commitments and Verra-approved safeguards ensure long-term durability. Regeneration in Action: Food, Water & Biodiversity. Credits originate from certified organic and regenerative farmland improving soil health, water quality, and biodiversity.

The initial credits anticipated to be issued by Verra and available for sale soon are from investments in regenerative practices in 2023 and 2024. Over the next decade, Farmland LP, Carbon Friendly, and its farming partners anticipate issuing 2-5 million regenerative soil carbon credits from projects already validated and additional credits from new projects.

“Farmland LP’s strategy has always been to align ecological value with financial return,” said Craig Wichner, Managing Partner of Farmland LP. “With this first submission to Verra, we are turning regenerative agriculture into a verifiable climate solution that will generate millions of high-quality nature-based removals over the coming decade. This milestone demonstrates the potential for regenerative farming to deliver both ecological and economic value at scale.”

“Verra’s approval process demands the highest levels of rigor, and this submission proves that regenerative agriculture can meet that bar,” said François Visser, CEO of Carbon Friendly. “Partnering with Farmland LP allows us to bring scientific credibility and market transparency to soil carbon credits at scale, providing corporate buyers with the confidence they need to invest in durable, ‘Ground Truth’ climate solutions.”

The milestone coincides with Farmland LP’s continued growth under Fund III, open through December 2025. Recent acquisitions and partnerships, including a joint venture with Stemilt Growers covering nearly 1,000 acres of apples and cherries in Washington’s Columbia Basin, further diversifying the portfolio and bringing total holdings to more than 4,700 acres. Earlier acquisitions include the 1,184-acre Riverwood Farm in Oregon’s Willamette Valley and 2,625 acres across three farms in California's San Joaquin Delta.

About Farmland LP

Founded in 2009 and named 2024 Farmland Fund Manager of the Year in the Americas, Farmland LP is the largest manager focused solely on organic and regenerative farmland in the United States. The company acquires and transforms conventional farmland into high-value organic and permanent crops while improving soil health, water resources, and biodiversity. With $350M AUM, the firm owns and manages 19,000+ acres farming over 40 crops across the Pacific Northwest and Northern California. For more information, visit https://www.farmlandlp.com/about/.

About Carbon Friendly

Carbon Friendly is a leading carbon project developer driven by a mission to make Regen pay and thereby scale. By farmers for farmers, the organization is uniquely focused on permanent high-value cropping systems, delivering bespoke and premium credits based only on measured carbon stock movements each year. They are motivated to bring site specific transparency, scientific rigor, and scalability to the soil carbon category in carbon markets, working in different regions worldwide. For more information, visit https://carbonfriendly.io/