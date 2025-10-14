Niron Magnetics and Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation Partner to Advance Sartell Facility and Regional Growth

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Niron Magnetics, the company pioneering the world’s first high-performance, rare-earth-free permanent magnets made from Iron Nitride, and the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation (GSDC), today announced a partnership to highlight the project’s regional economic impact and the collaborative efforts that made it possible. This follows the recent groundbreaking of Niron Magnetics’ new 190,000-square-foot permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Sartell.

The partnership announcement builds on the previous collaboration between GSDC and Niron Magnetics, as the two organizations developed an incentive package, a development plan, and job creation targets instrumental in Niron Magnetics being able to locate its Plant 1 in Sartell. Working closely with city, state, and federal partners, Niron Magnetics and the GSDC will now formally partner to ensure the project delivers long-term benefits for the region.

Niron Magnetics’ new facility, which is its first large-scale manufacturing plant, will produce up to 1,500 tons of Iron Nitride permanent magnets annually, supporting industries such as automotive, data centers, robotics, and defense. The project is expected to create over 175 full-time jobs in engineering, operations, and advanced manufacturing by 2027.

“The Sartell facility marks a major milestone for Niron Magnetics, but it’s also a win for the region and for American manufacturing,” said Jonathan Rowntree, CEO of Niron Magnetics. “The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has been an incredible partner throughout this process, ensuring that our investment not only creates jobs but also delivers lasting benefits for the greater Sartell community.”

This collaboration demonstrates Niron Magnetics' commitment to leveraging strong regional partnerships to drive meaningful economic development. By aligning the goals of business and community, Niron Magnetics and the GSDC stand as a model for public-private partnerships that support local job creation, strengthen supply chain resilience, and position Central Minnesota as a hub for advanced manufacturing.

“This project exemplifies what can happen when innovation, community, and economic development come together,” said NeTia Bauman, CEO & President, GSDC. “As the regional economic development organization for Central Minnesota, the GSDC is proud to help attract and support projects like Niron Magnetics’ Sartell facility, which represent efforts that expand opportunity not just for one city, but for the broader region we serve.”

The Sartell facility, located on land owned by the former Verso Paper Mill site, will redevelop a US-designated coal community property, transforming it into a modern center for advanced manufacturing. The plant is expected to be operational in early 2027.

About Niron Magnetics

Niron Magnetics is scaling the world’s first advanced manufacturing process for the mass production of permanent magnets powered by its breakthrough material formulation. The company’s proprietary magnet technology based on Iron Nitride enables magnets that are inherently high magnetization, free of rare earths and other critical materials, and will drive innovation in various industries. For more information about Niron Magnetics and its technology, please visit https://www.nironmagnetics.com/.

About the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation (GSDC) is a private, nonprofit regional economic development organization committed to accelerating business growth, talent attraction, and community development in Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns Counties. GSDC works with public and private partners to foster innovation and strengthen the economic vitality of the region. Learn more at www.greaterstcloud.com