Albert Invent Partners with Kenvue to Build the Future of Consumer Health Products With the Help of AI

SUMMIT, N.J. & OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier AI company Albert Invent today announced a strategic partnership with Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE), maker of consumer health products like Zyrtec®, Neutrogena®, and Listerine®, to accelerate end-to-end R&D efforts across the company’s global portfolio of brands. The partnership enables Kenvue to streamline, digitalize, and accelerate the end-to-end product lifecycle by leveraging Albert Invent's foundational AI models.

“While we have many digitally-led initiatives, our collaboration with Albert Invent is 100% focused on enhancing how our scientists create products for our consumers," said Dave Lutness, Head of R&D Digital Capabilities and Platforms at Kenvue. Share

The companies began working together starting in Q1 2025 as part of a multi-year partnership set to drive value for scientists by streamlining hundreds of R&D processes and methodologies across the globe. The focus of the partnership is to augment and accelerate the work of Kenvue's global workforce of scientists with Albert Invent's end-to-end AI platform, with the goal of simplifying processes to gain efficiencies both inside and outside of the lab and allowing these incredible scientists to meet evolving consumer needs with even greater impact.

“While we have many digitally-led initiatives, our collaboration with Albert Invent is 100% focused on enhancing how our scientists create products for our consumers," said Dave Lutness, Head of R&D Digital Capabilities and Platforms at Kenvue. "With the expertise both at Kenvue and with Albert Invent, we are integrating AI into the work we do every day, in service of our brands that billions of people have come to find essential in their lives."

Leveraging a proprietary AI engine trained on over 15 million molecular structures, Albert Invent empowers scientists to design safer, higher-performing products at unprecedented speed. The platform is trusted by thousands of researchers in more than 30 countries, delivering industry-leading gains in productivity and innovation. By unifying data management, digitalizing workflows, and automating processes, Albert Invent eliminates silos and creates a single source of truth for R&D. This end-to-end approach enhances transparency, strengthens quality control, and streamlines regulatory compliance, accelerating the journey from idea to market.

"Together with Kenvue, we're using AI to reinvent the future of consumer health," said Nick Talken, CEO and Co-Founder of Albert Invent. "By combining Kenvue's scientific expertise with Albert's AI-powered data platform, we can connect decades of research, uncover entirely new possibilities, and accelerate the creation of products that improve people’s lives around the world."

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand, Johnson’s®, Listerine®, Neutrogena® and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we realize the extraordinary power of everyday care. Our teams work every day to put that power in consumers’ hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding a five-year collaboration with Microsoft to transform Kenvue’s digital operations. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and other words of similar meaning. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Kenvue and its affiliates.

A list and descriptions of risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Kenvue’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, available at www.kenvue.com or on request from Kenvue. Kenvue and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

About Albert Invent

Albert Invent is the world’s leading AI-enabled platform to accelerate materials science innovation. The company has redesigned R&D in chemistry, dramatically accelerating innovation cycles and product time-to-market. Albert’s partners include industry-leading Fortune 100 companies, and the platform used by thousands of scientists across 30+ countries to work faster and smarter in the lab. Founded by chemists and backed by top-tier investors including J.P. Morgan Private Capital’s Growth Equity Partners, Coatue, F-Prime, Homebrew, Index Ventures, and TCV, Albert Invent is based in Oakland, California. Discover how we're accelerating materials science at www.albertinvent.com.