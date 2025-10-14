Netcracker and e& Achieve Significant Milestone in BSS Transformation Program

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today at GITEX Global 2025 that it has achieved a production readiness milestone in the digital transformation program with e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, based on Netcracker’s innovative digital-native BSS solutions. Netcracker’s BSS supports e& UAE’s goals of leading in customer experience, maintaining technology leadership, strengthening cybersecurity and supporting sustainability.

The focus of this phase of e& UAE’s large-scale, complex IT transformation was to deliver value across the lead-to-order process and automate the fulfillment process for large enterprise customers. As a result of the program’s success, e& UAE can support end-to-end digital onboarding for new B2B customers and develop innovative and personalized products, creating a strong foundation for future advancements and aligning with applicable cybersecurity and data-protection standards.

The operator’s B2B customers will experience an enhanced digital journey, including an omnichannel experience across all touchpoints, more efficient customer care management, a real-time 360-degree view of the customer and multi-tenant support for future growth. e& UAE will realize numerous business benefits, including fewer billing queries, accelerated time to market, simplified customer touchpoints, automated service orchestration and fulfillment, support for a standardized open architecture and increased use of DevOps capabilities to reduce testing time.

The digital transformation program for e& UAE includes optimization of the operator’s product catalog, including CPQ, order capture and fulfillment, and creation of a centralized platform for managing over-the-top services. Netcracker has deployed its entire BSS suite, including Customer Journey Management, Customer Management, Product Management and Partner Management, along with Agentic AI capabilities.

"At e& UAE, we are committed to driving digital transformation that enhances customer experiences and streamlines our operations. Delivering end-to-end digital onboarding and automated fulfillment for our enterprise customers is a meaningful step in our BSS program. With Netcracker’s platform, we’re improving time to market and laying the groundwork for catalog-driven offers and consistent omnichannel care. This keeps our digital core agile and ready to scale the next wave of services," said Marwan Bin Shakar, Acting Chief Technology & Information Officer at e& UAE. “Our ongoing partnership with Netcracker is set to reap rewards for us and our customers – and we are looking forward to more success as we continue on our journey.”

“It’s a great honor for us to be so closely associated with e& UAE and its vision of a digital society that provides more personalized and tailored services to its customers,” said Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker. “Partnering on such a complex AI-driven transformation has been an extremely fulfilling endeavor, and we are excited to reach additional milestones going forward.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae