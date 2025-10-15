FoxPath Capital Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Reinsurance Group of America

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FoxPath Capital Partners (“FoxPath” or the “Firm”), an independent alternative investment firm focused on credit secondaries, today announced a long-term partnership with Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer. Under the partnership, RGA will make a strategic investment in, and multi-fund anchor commitment to, FoxPath. Founded in 2023 by Tony Colarusso, Brian Laureano and Alexander Truss, FoxPath focuses on providing private market liquidity solutions, leveraging deep credit underwriting expertise and strong institutional relationships to deliver value‑oriented investment opportunities across the private credit landscape. The Firm was purpose-built to address the growing need for liquidity across the private credit ecosystem. FoxPath pursues investment opportunities across a broad spectrum of credit secondaries, including LP-led and GP-led secondaries and structured solutions.

“We are excited to partner with RGA to further accelerate the growth of FoxPath and expand the scale of our platform with the backing of a premier institutional investor like RGA,” said Tony Colarusso, Managing Partner of FoxPath. “Private credit has grown significantly over the last decade, and we believe secondaries will play an increasingly important role in delivering liquidity and efficiency to the market.”

“As the private credit markets continue to mature, FoxPath is well equipped with the expertise to navigate across the credit spectrum and provide tailored solutions to investors and managers across market cycles,” said Brian Laureano, Chief Investment Officer of FoxPath. “We’ve built a differentiated platform, backed by what we believe is an industry-leading team and best-in-class underwriting approach,” he added. RGA’s cornerstone investment in FoxPath underscores its commitment to supporting emerging investment platforms with the potential to create differentiated, long-term value in alternative markets.

Leslie Barbi, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of RGA, said, “We are proud to support the launch of FoxPath with our anchor investment, continuing RGA’s history of backing distinctive asset management firms. We believe FoxPath’s platform is well positioned to deliver innovative capital solutions in the credit secondary market. We look forward to supporting FoxPath and its experienced leadership team in the next phase of their growth.”

FoxPath will operate independently with discretion over its investment and operational decisions. The Firm expects to continue to build onto its existing investment team, evaluating opportunities across North America and Europe.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor and Akin served as legal advisor to FoxPath. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to RGA. Additional terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About FoxPath

FoxPath Capital Partners (“FoxPath”) is a specialist credit secondary investment firm tailored to meet the rapidly growing need for private market liquidity solutions. FoxPath leverages deep underwriting expertise and strong institutional relationships to pursue value-oriented opportunities across the private credit landscape. Headquartered in New York, FoxPath was founded in 2023 by a team that played a formative role in developing the credit secondary market and brings extensive experience across private credit, secondaries and private markets investing. For more information, please visit http://foxpath.com.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA is one of the world’s largest and most respected reinsurers and remains guided by a powerful purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. As a global capabilities and solutions leader, RGA empowers partners through bold innovation, relentless execution, and dedicated client focus — all directed toward creating sustainable long-term value. RGA has approximately $4.1 trillion of life reinsurance in force and total assets of $133.5 billion as of June 30, 2025. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, please visit https://www.rgare.com/ or follow RGA on LinkedIn and Facebook. Investors can learn more at https://investor.rgare.com/.