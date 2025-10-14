Carpe Data and Harbor.ai Partner to Give E&S Insurers Faster, Clearer Underwriting Decisions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carpe Data, a leading provider of next-generation data solutions for the insurance industry, and Harbor.ai, an underwriting platform that applies AI to complex insurance workflows, announced a partnership that helps excess and surplus (E&S) insurers act decisively on hard-to-place risks. The collaboration boosts speed with smart rules and scores that raise flow without adding loss volatility, as well as at-scale renewal monitoring for clean, profitable retention. The partnership also provides customers with industry-leading accuracy by leveraging pricing recommendations that sharpen technical adequacy and targeted exclusions that curb severity on complex risks. These benefits are all delivered within the day-to-day underwriting workflow, allowing E&S insurers to take quick action.

The joint approach keeps the underwriter in the driver’s seat; Carpe Data contributes operational characteristics, location and index signals, and book-level monitoring that flags late-emerging exposures. Harbor.ai delivers these insights at the right step in the workflow through its platform, reducing swivel-chair effort and enabling consistent, file-ready decisions across large inventories. Together, they help carriers raise flow on in-appetite accounts, support account-level price decisions, recommend appropriate exclusions on complex risks, and run renewal checks across portfolios without additional resources.

“E&S premiums grew to more than $80 billion in 2024, fueling intense competition where being first to quote often wins,” said Max Drucker, CEO of Carpe Data. “Speed is essential, but submissions can be messy and hard to place. Harbor.ai closes that gap with a clear, pragmatic workflow that keeps the underwriter in control. With Carpe Data’s evidence-based signals inside Harbor.ai’s platform, their customers segment and price faster for swift, confident decisions.”

“Carpe Data brings real-world business signals that E&S underwriters can act on in minutes,” said Paul Gaglioti, CEO of Harbor.ai. “With these insights embedded directly in our platform, our customers can cut down on manual web searches, segment more cleanly, and push the right accounts forward while holding complex risks for review. It is a direct lift for underwriters, actuaries, and wholesale partners who need clarity in minutes, not days.”

As a result, E&S carriers and MGAs gain higher flow and cleaner, explainable pricing decisions across difficult classes. Wholesale brokers get quicker clarity for tough placements and more complete submissions to carriers, while actuarial and pricing teams receive consistent, audit-ready inputs tied to real business activity, improving model performance and renewal strategy.

About Carpe Data

Carpe Data enables insurers to overcome their biggest claims and commercial underwriting challenges by transforming millions of online data points into actionable insights. Our AI-powered Online Injury Alerts, Investigative Reports, and Commercial Solutions help carriers spot fraud faster, automate the claims cycle, and truly understand small business risks – because outdated information doesn’t cut it in today’s market. See how Carpe Data is giving insurers the edge they need to make quicker, better decisions and save money: www.carpe.io

About Harbor AI

Harbor.ai is a comprehensive insurance technology platform built for the specialty and excess & surplus lines market. The company provides carriers, brokers, and distributors with modern infrastructure that streamlines operations from quote-to-bind, enabling faster underwriting decisions and improved risk assessment. Harbor.ai’s platform combines rules-based automation with advanced analytics to support straight-through processing while maintaining the flexibility required in specialty insurance. By partnering with AM Best A+ rated carriers, Harbor.ai delivers a distribution platform that modernizes how specialty insurance products reach the market. For more information, visit www.harborai.net.