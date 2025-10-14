DATA Communications Management Corp. Marks New Sustainability Milestone - Three Million Trees Planted via Its PrintReleaf Partnership

BRAMPTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading Canadian provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and workflow, today announced it has achieved a new milestone in its sustainability efforts: the planting of three million trees through its partnership with PrintReleaf.

The PrintReleaf partnership, initiated in the fall of 2021, enables DCM to measure its paper consumption via a software platform that calculates how many trees were harvested to produce that paper. Based on this calculation, PrintReleaf replants the equivalent number of trees in responsibly managed and certified reforestation projects per the terms of the PrintReleaf Standard.

“I’m proud of the progress we have made in our partnership with PrintReleaf to reduce our environmental footprint while at the same time supporting the efforts of our clients to advance their sustainability goals,” said Richard Kellam, President & CEO, DCM. “The achievement of this latest milestone marks a further step in our efforts to be a leader in our industry by continuing to make measurable progress on our sustainability journey.”

As part of a recently signed five-year contract extension with PrintReleaf, DCM will focus its future reforestation projects exclusively within Canada. Forests Canada will serve as reforestation partner for this “ALL IN” on Canada plan upon receipt of official certification under the PrintReleaf Standard.

“We congratulate DCM on reaching this significant milestone in our program and value the collaborative partnership we have built over the course of a few short years,” said Jordan Darragh, founder and CEO, PrintReleaf. “We look forward to supporting the Company’s plan to have all its reforestation efforts reside in Canada, which is now very close to fruition.”

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best.

