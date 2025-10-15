-

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Investment in FoxPath Capital Partners

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, announced today a strategic investment in, and multi-fund anchor commitment to, FoxPath Capital Partners, a New York-based specialist credit secondaries investment firm. This latest investment broadens RGA’s access to high-quality, private assets in the growing credit secondary market, increasing the company’s portfolio flexibility and expanding investment opportunities.

“Our investment in FoxPath reflects RGA’s ongoing dedication to innovative partnerships that strengthen our investment portfolio and create long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Leslie Barbi, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, RGA. “By collaborating with FoxPath, we deepen our access to differentiated underwriting expertise in the private credit market, aligning with our strategy to partner with organizations that complement and expand our global investment reach.”

“We are honored to partner with RGA, a global leader in reinsurance, whose confidence in our vision affirms the value we bring to the investment landscape,” said Tony Colarusso, Managing Partner, FoxPath. Chief Investment Officer, FoxPath, Brian Laureano, added, “This collaboration with RGA not only accelerates our growth trajectory but also enhances our capacity to deliver innovative capital solutions to the private credit markets.”

Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to RGA. Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor, and Akin Gump served as legal advisor to FoxPath. Additional terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA is one of the world’s largest and most respected reinsurers and remains guided by a powerful purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. As a global capabilities and solutions leader, RGA empowers partners through bold innovation, relentless execution, and dedicated client focus — all directed toward creating sustainable long-term value. RGA has approximately $4.1 trillion of life reinsurance in force and total assets of $133.5 billion as of June 30, 2025. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, please visit rgare.com or follow RGA on LinkedIn and Facebook. Investors can learn more at investor.rgare.com.

About FoxPath

FoxPath Capital Partners (“FoxPath”) is a specialist credit secondary investment firm tailored to meet the rapidly growing need for private market liquidity solutions. FoxPath leverages deep underwriting expertise and strong institutional relationships to pursue value-oriented opportunities across the private credit landscape. Headquartered in New York, FoxPath was founded in 2023 by a team that played a formative role in developing the credit secondary market and brings extensive experience across private credit, secondaries and private markets investing. For more information, visit http://foxpath.com.

