American Gulf Launches Anchor MYGA: Market-Leading Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity Offering Up to 6.30%

FLOWOOD, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Gulf today announced the official launch of its flagship fixed annuity, the Anchor MYGA, offering guaranteed growth, simplicity, and one of the highest fixed rates in the market – up to 6.30%.

Issued by Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company, rated B++ (Good) by AM Best, the Anchor MYGA provides consumers with predictable, tax-deferred accumulation and free Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) for qualified accounts. Designed for savers seeking stable returns without market volatility, it is available in 5-, 6-, and 7-year terms.

Key Features of the Anchor MYGA

Top-of-Market Rates: Up to 6.30% guaranteed, depending on term.

Multiple Term Options: Available in 5-, 6-, and 7-year durations.

Guaranteed Growth: Fixed, tax-deferred accumulation with full principal protection.

Free RMD Withdrawals: Qualified accounts may take annual RMDs without withdrawal charges.

Simple and Transparent: No market risk, hidden fees, or complex riders – just guaranteed returns and security.

Confidence, Strength, and Stability

As consumers increasingly seek safe and predictable alternatives to volatile markets, the Anchor MYGA delivers guaranteed returns backed by the financial strength of Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company.

“With our Anchor MYGA, we’re offering clients one of the most competitive fixed annuity solutions in the country – built on security, simplicity, and long-term value,” said Sherry Lang, Director of Annuity Products at American Gulf. “We believe in products that are easy to understand, deliver exceptional value, and provide confidence for the future.”

To learn more about the Anchor MYGA, visit www.americangulf.com or contact your financial professional.

About American Gulf

American Gulf is the marketing brand of Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company and reflects the company’s renewed strategic focus on delivering retirement and financial protection solutions tailored to today’s evolving needs. Backed by the strength of Acturion and over 50 years of insurance experience, American Gulf combines disciplined risk management with forward-looking product innovation to serve individuals and families across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.americangulf.com.

Since 1970, Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company has provided life insurance solutions to meet the financial protection needs of individuals and families. It operates under the American Gulf brand, focusing on retirement and financial protection offerings. The company holds an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” (Good), with an outlook of stable, reflecting its very strong balance sheet strength, consistent financial performance, and disciplined risk management approach.

Annuities are long-term products designed for retirement. A fixed annuity is a contract between consumers and an insurance company that, in exchange for their premium (earning a fixed rate of interest), offers a stream of guaranteed income payments.

Earnings are subject to taxation upon withdrawal. Early withdrawals may be subject to a market value adjustment. Partial withdrawals may reduce benefits available under the contract as well as the amount available upon a full surrender. Withdrawals of taxable amounts are subject to ordinary income tax, and if taken prior to age 59½, an additional 10% federal tax may apply.

Tax-qualified plans such as IRAs, 401(k)s or 403(b) plans are tax deferred regardless of whether or not they are funded with an annuity. Consumers should only use an annuity in a tax-qualified plan if they want to benefit from features other than tax deferral.

This material is general in nature, was developed for educational use only, and is not intended to provide financial, legal, fiduciary, accounting or tax advice, nor is it intended to make any recommendations. Applicable laws and regulations are complex and subject to change. Please consult with your financial professional regarding your situation. For legal, accounting or tax advice consult the appropriate professional.

All contract and benefit guarantees including any fixed account crediting rates or annuity rates are backed by the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. Rates are subject to change prior to contract issue.

Annuities are issued by Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company, Flowood, MS. Anchor MYGA Contract Numbers are form ID ICC25-AGLIC-MYGA, or state variations thereof. The underwriting risks, financial and contractual obligations, and support functions associated with the annuities issued by Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company are its responsibility. Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company does not solicit, issue or deliver policies in all states. Annuities and riders may vary by state and are not available in all states. This material is not intended for use in the states where Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company is not licensed. For a current list of licensed states please visit americangulf.com.