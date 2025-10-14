AHI and Becker Form Strategic Partnership to Expand Audit Staff Training

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AHI, a respected leader in audit training, and Becker Professional Education, a top provider of accounting exam reviews, continuing professional education, (CPE) and training solutions, have announced a strategic partnership to broaden access for accounting, tax and audit professionals.

Becker currently offers Staff Level Tax Training to organizations, ensuring professionals at different career stages receive relevant, practical instruction that includes hands-on learning, interactive tools, and case studies. This training ensures learners build critical skills and improve comprehension and retention. By partnering with AHI, Becker is expanding its options to include audit training to provide more comprehensive resources for employees across multiple levels.

The partnership builds on the strength of both organizations, connecting AHI’s real-world, results-driven training in audit education with Becker’s trusted approach to career-long learning for the accounting profession. Together, they can offer advanced learning solutions designed to address the evolving requirements of the profession.

"We are committed to providing professionals with the tools they need for success at every stage of their careers," said Ed Clark, president of Becker. "Partnering with AHI allows us to enhance our offerings and provide unparalleled, specialized training that will empower the next generation of leaders in the audit profession. This collaboration is a natural fit, aligning our shared missions of educational excellence and professional advancement."

This partnership will launch with co-branded programs in October 2025, delivering Staff Level Audit Training alongside Becker’s established Staff Level Tax Training.

“As an industry leader and learning partner with many firms for the last 45+ years, we are excited to collaborate with Becker, the gold standard for CPA training,” said Scott Arens, co-owner and president of AHI. “Together, we will continue delivering high-performance learning experiences to an even broader base of professionals, helping firms support and retain their staff.”

About AHI

AHI is dedicated to developing the next generation of accounting leaders with high-impact, real-world training courses for audit professionals, focusing on enhancing skills and supporting ongoing career growth that supports both the employee and the organization. With courses developed and taught by experienced CPAs with both instructional and practical expertise, AHI provides a competitive advantage to their clients.

About Becker Professional Education

Becker is a leader in accounting education, offering comprehensive resources to help professionals excel at every stage of their careers. Since 1957, Becker has helped nearly 2 million professionals earn their accounting credentials with their CPA Exam Review, CMA Exam Review, EA Exam Review, and CIA Exam Review. With their CPE courses and partnerships with accounting firms, corporations, and other organizations, they can also provide unique learning solutions designed to meet the needs of accounting, finance, auditing, and tax professionals.