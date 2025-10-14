Analogic Corporation and Analytical AI Announce Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Security Detection Capabilities

PEABODY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analogic Corporation, a world leader in imaging and detection solutions for aviation security and healthcare markets, and Analytical AI, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for security threat detection, today announced they have entered into a strategic agreement to co-develop AI-based enhanced detection capabilities for Analogic’s aviation security products. The collaboration will enable the rapid development of best-in-class solutions that adapt to the changing threat landscape, improve operational efficiency and enhance the overall passenger experience at airports around the world.

Under the terms of the agreement, Analytical AI will work exclusively with Analogic to provide enhanced CT-based software detection algorithms for Analogic’s ConneCT and SeleCT CT systems. The co-developed solutions will focus on explosive detection, prohibited items, and contraband with an eye toward new and emerging challenges.

“The partnership with Analytical AI will accelerate our plans to deliver new, effective and efficient detection solutions to our rapidly growing worldwide customer base,” said Tom Ripp, President and CEO of Analogic Corporation. “Our CT systems already employ successful AI-based detection solutions that leverage Open Architecture and so we expect this partnership will more rapidly deliver improved detection with greatly reduced false alarms.”

The Analogic and Analytical AI detection teams have worked together on previous projects and that familiarity is expected to accelerate the development time of new products.

“Analytical AI has worked with Analogic for a few years, so this agreement was a natural extension to deepen our relationship,” said Mark Froehlich, Co-founder and CEO of Analytical AI. “Providing the highest level of security while improving passenger experience with higher checkpoint throughput is the mission. Analytical is excited to partner with Analogic, as our mission is aligned, and we want to provide best-in-class Automated Threat Recognition algorithms to the best-in-class CT machines.”

About Analogic:

Analogic Corporation, headquartered in Peabody, MA, is a global leader in design, development, manufacturing and support of technically advanced and cost-effective imaging & detection and power technology solutions for aviation security, healthcare, and other high-end industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.analogic.com.

About Analytical AI:

Analytical AI, based in Birmingham Alabama, is a leading provider of high trust, explainable artificial intelligence solutions in the national security domain. Analytical AI develops Automated Threat Detection Algorithms for a number of government agencies including DHS (TSA, CBP) and DoD (Army, Air Force) and has existing solutions deployed at the edge securing our borders and in national security applications. For more information, please visit www.analyticalai.com.