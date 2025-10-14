Brightly Software Partners with XOi to Deliver Real-Time, Enriched Asset Data

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightly Software, a Siemens company and the global leader in asset lifecycle management solutions, today announced a partnership with XOi, a data intelligence company for the asset lifecycle, to enhance data within Brightly’s Asset Essentials solution. The partnership integrates XOi’s enriched asset-focused data directly into Brightly’s Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), helping facilities gain deeper insight into asset health, performance and risk across their operations.

Mission-critical systems like HVACs represent some of the largest categories of spend, time, resources and risk for facilities. Incomplete, inconsistent or unstructured data makes it difficult for facilities teams to accurately assess performance, forecast costs or plan strategic investments. By partnering with XOi, Brightly is helping its customers bridge this gap by transforming static, disconnected asset records into a living dataset that informs both day-to-day maintenance and long-term capital planning.

“Asset data quality is the foundation of smarter, more resilient facilities and is critical to powering data-driven decisions,” said Don Kurelich, chief executive officer at Brightly Software. “Our partnership with XOi is an important step forward to deliver real-time visibility into critical systems, enabling facilities leaders to eliminate maintenance blind spots, combined with ongoing service and performance histories to extend asset life and long-term planning.”

Using XOi’s optical character recognition (OCR) technology, HVAC units captured within Asset Essentials can be scanned to capture and import over 100 data points – including wiring diagrams, parts specifications, service bulletins and user manuals. This data is automatically structured and stored, creating a comprehensive digital record of each HVAC asset’s history and condition that empowers facility teams with up-to-the-minute, precise and complete asset data.

“Facility leaders are under tremendous pressure to do more with less while ensuring uptime and compliance,” said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. “Our partnership with Brightly ensures they have a complete, real-time view of their equipment. This intelligence allows them to make better financial and operational decisions – keeping their facilities running safely, efficiently and sustainably.”

By bringing together Brightly’s proven CMMS capabilities and XOi’s deep field-level data enrichment, the integration establishes a new standard for data-driven facility management. Facility and asset leaders can connect work orders, service histories and capital planning workflows to a single source of truth, improving collaboration and accountability across the entire field service ecosystem.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Improved operations: Access to detailed equipment records lowers costs, reduces downtime and improves day-to-day maintenance.

Plan and spend smarter: Real-time data supports facilities and technicians in anticipating failure, identifying parts and components accurately, forecasting maintenance costs more accurately and planning capital investments.

Ensure compliance: Complete asset information, like service bulletins, warranties, user manuals, etc. in one place supports continuous updates and ensures full compliance.

About Brightly Software

Brightly Software, a Siemens company, enables organizations to manage the entire lifecycle of their assets, facilities and infrastructure. As the global leader in intelligent asset management solutions for more than 25 years, Brightly’s sophisticated cloud-based platform is expertly designed to improve capital planning through smarter, data-driven decision making, empower technicians to predict, prioritize and manage preventative maintenance activities, and support organizations to achieve sustainability, compliance and efficiency goals. Combined with award-winning training, legendary support and managed services, more than 12,000 clients worldwide depend on Brightly to optimize their teams, operations and strategic planning initiatives. For more information, visit brightlysoftware.com.

About XOi

XOi, the only data intelligence solution for the asset lifecycle, is purpose-built for the field service industry. XOi acquires, enriches, and surfaces asset data, connecting and delivering the right information to the right person at the right time. XOi empowers technicians, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, asset owners, and CMMS technology providers to reduce costs, grow revenue, and increase uptime. It's the intelligence that keeps the world running™.