CORRIDOR Launches AI Operations Manager with West Star Aviation

MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CORRIDOR, a CAMP Systems product line, today announced the launch of AI Operations Manager, part of CAMP’s AI offerings. Developed to transform aviation maintenance operations, the solution applies predictive intelligence to help service centers and MROs plan more effectively, improve their customer experience, and deliver more consistent performance.

"The aviation industry is at an inflection point where predictive technologies will define competitive advantage. With AI Operations Manager, CAMP is leading that shift." — Sean Lanagan, President and CEO, CAMP Systems International Share

West Star Aviation serves as the exclusive launch partner, deploying the Operations Manager capability across its operations. This capability will enable West Star to leverage its data to plan maintenance visits more effectively, achieve faster turnaround times, provision labor efficiently, and reduce unexpected issues during projects.

“West Star Aviation is committed to embracing innovative approaches that elevate our service offerings. This partnership with CORRIDOR enables us to accurately anticipate operational requirements, enhance efficiency, and uphold our promise of timely delivery to our customers,” said Allen McReynolds, COO and President, West Star Aviation.

Speaking on the broader industry context, Sean Lanagan, President and CEO, CAMP Systems International, added “The aviation industry is at an inflection point where predictive technologies will define competitive advantage. With AI Operations Manager, CAMP is leading that shift by helping our customers move to a more strategic, data-driven approach to maintenance.”

On the innovation powering this capability, Peter Velikin, General Manager, CAMP Enterprise Information Systems, explained “Automation and AI are ushering in a new era in aviation maintenance. With our patented AI models, the AI Operations Manager ensures faster turnarounds, consistent quality, and smarter utilization of assets, all driven by a service center’s own historical ERP data.”

AI Operations Manager delivers on CAMP’s mission to modernize aviation aftermarket operations with data-driven technologies.

About CORRIDOR

CORRIDOR, a CAMP Systems product line, is the cloud-based Next Gen Aviation Service Center software used by maintenance organizations worldwide. CORRIDOR supports aircraft service centers and maintenance organizations of all sizes—from single-location centers to global, multi-facility repair networks, including OEMs with thousands of technicians.

About West Star Aviation

West Star Aviation is a leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for business aviation, with multiple full-service facilities across the United States. The company delivers comprehensive services including airframe, engine, avionics, and interior support to operators globally.