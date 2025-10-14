MNTN and Haus Bring Science-Backed Proof of Performance to Connected TV

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MNTN (NYSE: MNTN), the technology platform that brings performance marketing to Connected TV, today welcomed Haus to its Measurement Partner Program. Haus, an incrementality measurement platform that enables the world’s leading companies to optimize billions in ad spend, gives advertisers a clearer and more science-backed view into the true performance of their Connected TV (CTV) campaigns.

As CTV continues its ascent as a performance marketing channel, advertisers are demanding more transparency and third party validation of results. This partnership between MNTN and Haus addresses that demand by guiding advertisers through structured experiments designed to measure incremental lift with scientific rigor.

This collaboration enables advertisers to:

Design experiments with Haus to test incremental lift within CTV campaigns.

to test incremental lift within CTV campaigns. Set up and run those campaigns on MNTN , where strategies such as audience types and other variables can be tested.

, where strategies such as audience types and other variables can be tested. Validate results in Haus, giving advertisers authoritative third-party measurement and the confidence to optimize future media investments.

The current beta program, concluding ahead of a broader rollout in Q4 2025, focuses on helping advertisers understand which MNTN campaign strategies are most effective in driving incremental lift as measured by Haus. The partnership aims to give advertisers statistically significant, science-backed results that also reinforce CTV’s role as a performance channel.

“As advertisers accelerate their investment in CTV, measurement has to evolve with it. Our partnership with Haus puts experimentation at the heart of campaign management, ensuring marketers have independent validation and the analytical discipline they need to make better decisions,” said Richard Girges, CTO of MNTN.

"MNTN is partnering with Haus to give advertisers access to best-in-class incrementality testing, helping them understand CTV’s impact on their businesses and optimize for results. We’re thrilled to work closely with the MNTN team,” said Olivia Kory, Chief Strategy Officer at Haus.

Today, advertisers are embracing CTV not just for reach, but for performance. With this shift comes a heightened need for accountability, testing, and proof of results. MNTN’s partnership with Haus reinforces the company’s commitment to leading in transparency, innovation, and performance measurement, giving advertisers confidence in their marketing investment at a time of record growth in CTV spend.

About MNTN

MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) is the Hardest Working Software in Television™, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and Next Big Things in Tech and was recently featured on the cover of INC’s Best in Business Issue.

About Haus

Haus is the incrementality platform leading brands trust to optimize billions in ad spend worldwide. With support from PhD economists, data scientists, and growth experts, Haus AI-driven technology translates complex marketing measurement into clear action and outcomes, enabling brands like Jones Road Beauty, Dr. Squatch, Sonos, and Intuit to optimize spend, accelerate growth, and make smarter marketing decisions at scale. Haus was named a LinkedIn Top Startup and has been featured in outlets like AdExchanger, Axios, Marketing Brew, and Wall Street Journal.