Inovalon Collaborates With DoseMe to Bring Precision Dosing Into Pharmacy Surveillance Workflows

BOWIE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inovalon, a leading provider of solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced a collaboration with DoseMe, a leading provider of model-informed precision dosing (MIPD). The collaboration will integrate the DoseMeRx platform for intelligent precision dosing with Inovalon’s VigiLanz Pharmacy Surveillance™ solution for continuous safety monitoring. The integration is expected to help pharmacy teams streamline workflows, reduce adverse drug events due to dosing miscalculations, and improve patient outcomes.

The integration embeds DoseMeRx directly into the VigiLanz Pharmacy Surveillance application, giving customers instant access to precision dosing within their surveillance workflows. This newly added capability quickly identifies the optimal drug regimen for each patient, enabling more streamlined clinician workflows and greater confidence in dosing decisions. This solution saves time and supports personalized treatment, advancing the delivery of safer, more effective patient care. Combining smart technology, DoseMeRx leverages clinically-validated Bayesian pharmacokinetic/ pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to accurately individualize the right dose in seconds.

“Hospitals face rising resistance to critical antibiotics, new regulatory pressures, and ongoing pharmacy staffing shortages, all while working with fragmented data and increasing demands to demonstrate ROI,” said Hayley Burgess, Pharm.D., SVP of Provider Surveillance and Safety at Inovalon. “The integration of DoseMeRx with Inovalon’s VigiLanz Pharmacy Surveillance software equips pharmacy teams with near real-time insights to improve patient outcomes, maximize limited resources, and support greater compliance across the healthcare system.”

The combined solution allows for straightforward adoption with minimal training and implementation time, while fitting smoothly into existing clinical workflows without additional data entry. DoseMeRx optimizes non-time-critical dosing for antimicrobials, oncology agents, immunosuppressants, and more, reducing drug-related risks. It also streamlines therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM), and improves efficiency, bringing precision dosing directly into clinical surveillance for safer, more efficient care.

“Hospitals everywhere are under pressure to do more with less, and precision dosing is proving essential to improving safety, outcomes, and efficiency,” said John Hardesky, Chief Commercial Officer at DoseMe. “Together with Inovalon, we’re delivering a comprehensive solution that pairs intelligent precision dosing with continuous safety surveillance to help teams act sooner and more confidently.”

To learn more about Inovalon’s Provider software solutions, please visit: https://www.inovalon.com/products/provider-cloud/care-management/pharmacy-surveillance/.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by over 50,000 active, licensed customers, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 92 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 704,000 clinical settings, and 415 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

About DoseMe

DoseMe combines smart technology with science, leveraging clinically-validated PK/PD models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotype to accurately individualize a dose in seconds. The platform is HIPAA, ISO & FDA compliant and the only Bayesian dosing platform to be HITRUST CSF certified. For more information on successful applications of its products, DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, visit https://doseme-rx.com/success-stories.