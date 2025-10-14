Colbeck Capital Renews Commitment to Futures and Options as Sponsor of Dream Big Gala 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colbeck Capital Management (“Colbeck”) today announced its continued support of Futures and Options through sponsorship of the 2025 Dream Big Gala. The annual fundraising event gathers Futures and Options students, alumni, corporate partners, and supporters to celebrate the impact of the organization’s career development programs on New York City youth. This year’s gala will be held at The Plaza Hotel Grand Ballroom on Thursday, October 16.

Since 1995, Futures and Options has helped thousands of students from historically underrepresented communities gain exposure to professional environments, build essential workplace skills, and prepare for higher education. Through strategic partnerships with local employers, the organization delivers hands-on experiences that empower students to pursue their goals with confidence and purpose.

The Dream Big Gala honors the achievements of Futures and Options students and the local leaders who help make their achievements possible. Support from donors like Colbeck and Founding Partner Jason Colodne ensures that Futures and Options can continue delivering high-impact programming to students across the City. To learn more about Futures and Options and the Dream Big Gala, please click here.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck originates senior secured loans to companies going through periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman and currently manages $3+ billion of invested and committed capital. Colbeck’s principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.