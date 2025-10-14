Piece of Cake Moving & Storage Renew Multi-Year Marketing Partnership With the New York Knicks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a renewed multi-year marketing partnership with New York’s fastest growing and highest rated moving company, Piece of Cake Moving & Storage, continuing their title as the Official Moving and Storage Partner of the New York Knicks.

Piece of Cake Moving & Storage brand promotion will remain prominent throughout Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, highlighted by ten on-court contests and five promotional in-game features on GardenVision, highlighted by “Moving Down Madison” where Piece of Cake will provide one lucky row inside The Garden with Prizes from Madison Square Garden and Piece of Cake. Additionally, Piece of Cake will have brand presence via in-arena LED signage throughout each season.

“Our partnership over the years with Piece of Cake Moving & Storage has delivered impactful programs and promotions for Knicks fans,” said Jamaal Lesane, Chief Operating Officer, MSG Sports. “We look forward to continuing to work together on opportunities that benefit our fans throughout the upcoming season.”

“The Knicks are an iconic part of New York, and we’re proud to continue our partnership with a team that embodies the energy and spirit of this great city,” said Voyo Popovic, Founder & CEO of Piece of Cake Moving & Storage. “As a company founded in New York City with our core customer base in the tri-state area, we’re proud to deliver unforgettable moments for Knicks fans both inside The Garden and throughout the city.”

In addition, Piece of Cake will be highlighted throughout several Knicks Season Ticket Member communications including e-mails and newsletters, as well as sweepstakes.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at msgsports.com.

About Piece of Cake Moving & Storage

Piece of Cake Moving & Storage is the fastest growing moving company in the US. The company launched in 2018 in New York City, and has since expanded to all 50 states and every major market. It was built to modernize the moving experience through its white-glove customer experience, competitive pricing and technological advancements. With thousands of five-star reviews, the Piece of Cake moving experience is unmatched.