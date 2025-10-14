Head & Shoulders Drafts NFL Star Aidan Hutchinson to join Troy Polamalu in Tackling Dandruff-Causing Microbes in New Football Campaign

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This NFL season, Head & Shoulders, the Official Shampoo of the NFL, is kicking off a bold new campaign and the addition of rising star, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson joins longtime brand icon and NFL legend Troy Polamalu as they team up to tackle the ultimate scalp villain – the Microbe – which represents the dandruff-causing fungus less commonly known as Malassezia globosa. Together, the two bring the same relentless drive and consistency to their scalp care routines as they do to every play on the field, determined to sack dandruff and keep flakes on the sidelines.

Every athlete knows you can train for strength, speed, and stamina – but confidence and a clear mind is what truly sets you apart on gameday. Nothing sidelines confidence faster than itch, flakes, or scalp irritation, especially after long practices and high-pressure games. That’s why the pros only trust the best and use Head & Shoulders to tackle dandruff every wash, helping them look good, feel confident, and stay focused on the field.

This season’s new creative brings scalp health to the national stage, spotlighting the dandruff causing Microbe – the ultimate opponent lining up across everyone’s scalp and always looking to blitz your confidence with dandruff and irritation. The campaign kicked off during the Thursday Night Football matchup on October 9 between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, with the Microbe making appearances on screen, spreading dandruff as Troy takes the field to tackle it head-on and keep flakes out of play.

The journey continued as Troy enlisted Aidan’s help in “The Recruitment,” which aired during the October 12 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Troy and Aidan are teaming up to defeat the Microbe once and for all with the help of Head & Shoulders during “The Chase,” premiering on October 16 for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday Night Football. Real-life stunts and creator-driven dandruff causing Microbe sightings will build excitement, giving fans a look at how the NFL’s top players stay flake-free all season long.

“It feels really surreal to join the Head & Shoulders team with Troy Polamalu and I'm fired up,” said Aidan Hutchinson. “I grew up watching Troy – both on the field and in these legendary commercials – so getting to shoot this together was such a cool moment. As a defensive end, I’m in my helmet grinding through long practices and tough games every week. Trust me, I know how important it is to have Head & Shoulders in my routine to keep scalp issues on the sidelines.”

Troy, who has partnered with the brand for more than a decade, echoed the excitement: “I’ve been tackling microbes for years with Head & Shoulders, and it’s awesome to now have a hardworking teammate like Aidan on board. Together, we’re proving that scalp care is an essential part of a winning routine – on or off the field.”

“By bringing a rising star like Aidan together with Troy – who’s known for his relentless defense against the dandruff-causing Microbe – we’re rolling out bold new creative that shows football fans how the biggest NFL stars stay confident on and off the field,” said Robert Reiss, Vice President of Marketing, NA Hair Care, P&G Beauty. “As a long-standing partner of the NFL, we’re proud to continue supporting players and fans with scalp care they can trust.”

Head & Shoulders tackles dandruff head-on, delivering proven protection and hair that’s always ready for game time – so flakes get sacked before they hit the field. With Head & Shoulders in your playbook, you can take on every day with confidence, focus on making your best moves, and always show up looking like an MVP.

For the latest news, visit HeadandShoulders.com or follow along on Head & Shoulders’ Instagram (@headandshoulders) and TikTok (@headandshoulders) to watch the campaign unfold.

